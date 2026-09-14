Sanofi To Receive 26.4% Stake In Cheplapharm For Mature Medicines

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SAN.PA), a healthcare company, on Monday announced an agreement with Cheplapharm to create a strategic partnership for its mature medicines portfolio.

The transaction is expected to be fully completed by the third quarter of 2027.

The company said the transaction is not expected to impact its 2026 financial guidance.

The commercial transfer of the medicine portfolio is planned to begin in the first quarter of 2027.

Under the partnership, Cheplapharm will acquire a selection of 20 mature medicines and three manufacturing sites from the company.

The company will receive a 26.4% equity stake in Cheplapharm.

The transferred sites are located in Hungary, Singapore and France.

The sites employ about 565 employees in total, whose existing employment arrangements and collective agreements will be maintained.

The site transfers will follow, subject to employee consultation, regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The medicines being transferred include Lovenox/Clexane (enoxaparin).

Sanofi is currently trading 2.92% higher at EUR 75.48 on the Paris Stock Exchange.