Sanofi Aktie
WKN: 920657 / ISIN: FR0000120578
|
02.02.2026 07:30:00
Sanofi: Venglustat Meets All Primary Endpoints In Phase 3 Study Of Type 3 Gaucher Disease
(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY, SAN.PA) reported that the LEAP2MONO phase 3 study demonstrated that venglustat met the primary and three out of four key secondary endpoints in adults and pediatric patients with neurological manifestations of type 3 Gaucher disease. Venglustat demonstrated superiority versus enzyme replacement therapy in addressing neurological symptoms. Also, Venglustat was well tolerated overall with no new safety signals. Sanofi said it will pursue global regulatory filings for venglustat in GD3.
Houman Ashrafian, Executive Vice President and Head of Research and Development at Sanofi, said: "What excites us most is the potential to address critical unmet medical needs. A daily pill could make a serious difference for Gaucher patients facing neurological challenges."
Sanofi shares are trading at 79.20 euros, up 2.75%.
Nachrichten zu Sanofi S.A.
Analysen zu Sanofi S.A.
|30.01.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.01.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.01.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.01.26
|Sanofi Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.01.26
|Sanofi Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sanofi S.A.
|78,01
|-1,66%