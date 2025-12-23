Sanofi Aktie

Sanofi für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 920657 / ISIN: FR0000120578

23.12.2025 17:33:14

Sanofi Wins EU Approval For Wayrilz In Immune Thrombocytopenia

(RTTNews) - Sanofi SA (SNY) on Tuesday said that the European Commission has given the green light to Wayrilz or rilzabrutinib for treating immune thrombocytopenia in adults who haven't had success with other treatments.

This follows a positive recommendation from the European Medicines Agency's CHMP. Wayrilz is a new oral, reversible BTK inhibitor that aims to tackle the immune system issues causing ITP through a multi-immune modulation approach.

The decision is backed by findings from the phase 3 LUNA 3 study, which revealed notable improvements in durable platelet response, quicker response times, and enhanced quality of life compared to a placebo. Wayrilz is already approved in both the United States and the UAE.

SNY is currently trading at $48.49, up $0.46 or 0.95 percent on the Nasdaq.

