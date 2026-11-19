Sanofi Aktie
WKN: 920657 / ISIN: FR0000120578
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19.11.2026 06:29:09
Sanofi Wins First U.S. Approval For Neurological Symptoms Of Type 3 Gaucher Disease
(RTTNews) - Sanofi announced that the U.S. FDA has approved Infilbray (venglustat) for the treatment of neurological manifestations of Type 3 Gaucher disease in adults and children weighing at least 15 kilograms.
Type 3 Gaucher disease (GD3) is a rare inherited disorder that affects both the body and the brain. Patients can experience progressive neurological problems, including cognitive impairment, difficulty with balance and coordination, alongside systemic symptoms such as enlarged organs and blood abnormalities.
First Therapy to Target Neurological Symptoms
Infilbray is the first approved medicine specifically indicated for the neurological manifestations of GD3. It is a once-daily oral therapy designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and reduce the accumulation of harmful substances linked to disease progression.
Phase 3 Results
The approval was supported by data from the Phase 3 LEAP2MONO study, which compared Infilbray with the enzyme replacement therapy (ERT) imiglucerase in patients whose systemic disease had been stabilized.
The trial enrolled 43 patients and met its primary endpoint at Week 52, demonstrating statistically significant improvement in neurological symptoms, including measures of cognitive function, balance and coordination, compared with enzyme replacement therapy.
Safety Profile and Regulatory Status
The most commonly reported side effects including diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, depression, gastroenteritis and splenomegaly. The prescribing information also includes warnings related to suicidal ideation and behavior, lens opacification in pediatric patients, and embryo-fetal toxicity.
Infilbray previously received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track and Rare Pediatric Disease designation from the FDA, as well as orphan drug status in the United States, Europe and Japan. The FDA also granted the application Priority Review.
What's Next
The therapy is currently under regulatory review in the European Union, Japan and other markets, with Sanofi planning additional global filings through 2026 and 2027.
The approval marks a significant milestone for the Gaucher disease community, providing the first treatment option specifically designed to address the neurological complications of Type 3 Gaucher disease, an area of high unmet medical need.
SNY has traded between $39.07 and $50.61 over the past year. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $47.12, down 0.86%.
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