Sanofi's Higher Dose Flu Vaccines Preferentially Recommended By CDC ACIP For Adults 65+

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said the company's Influenza Vaccines - Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent and Flublok Quadrivalent - were among the flu vaccines preferentially recommended by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ACIP for adults 65+ in its Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Michael Greenberg, North America Medical Head of Vaccines at Sanofi, said: "While the ACIP's guidance is a good first step, as a leader in flu vaccines, we believe more can be done to provide healthcare providers with additional guidance."

