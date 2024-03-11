Sanofi's Phase 2b Results Support Amlitelimab's Potential In Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that positive results from Part 2 of the investigational amlitelimab Phase 2b study STREAM-AD showed sustained improvement of signs and symptoms for 28 weeks in adults with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis who previously responded to amlitelimab and continued treatment. High responder rates were also observed in participants who were taken off amlitelimab. The safety profile was consistent with Part 1 of the study with amlitelimab being well-tolerated and no new safety concerns identified.

The results support the quarterly (every 12-week) dosing of amlitelimab 250 mg with 500 mg loading dose (LD) now being investigated in a larger Phase 3 clinical program (OCEANA).

In the second part of the dose-ranging STREAM-AD study, responders to amlitelimab who achieved a 75% improvement in Eczema Area and Severity Index (EASI-75) score and/or Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) score of 0 or 1 during the 24-week treatment period (Part 1) were re-randomized to explore the maintenance of clinical response over an additional 28-week period with continued amlitelimab treatment or amlitelimab withdrawal.

Across all dose arms, patients who continued amlitelimab treatment maintained high EASI-75 and/or IGA 0/1, IGA 0/1, and EASI-75 responder rates through 28 weeks. High responder rates were also demonstrated among patients who were taken off treatment.

In 69.2% of patients with continued treatment with amlitelimab 250 mg Q4W with 500 mg loading dose (LD) vs 58.8% of patients withdrawn from treatment IGA 0/1 and/or EASI-75 response was maintained.

An analysis including pooled dose-arms showed that IGA 0/1 response was maintained in 71.9% of patients with continued treatment vs 57% of patients withdrawn from treatment. In this analysis, EASI-75 response was maintained in 69% of patients with continued treatment vs. 61.6% of patients withdrawn from treatment.

The company noted that sustained biomarker reduction suggested the modulation of immune response and durable disease control via the blockade of OX40L, a non-T cell depleting mechanism.

