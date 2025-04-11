Sanoma-WSOY Aktie

Sanoma-WSOY für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 922218 / ISIN: FI0009007694

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
11.04.2025 17:30:00

SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 11 April 2025

Sanoma Corporation, Stock exchange release, 11 April 2025 at 18:30 EET

SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 11 April 2025

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date11 April 2025 
Exchange transaction Buy 
Share classSANOMA 
Amount13,000 
Average price/share, EUR9.3365 
Highest price/share, EUR9.4800 
Lowest price/share, EUR9.2400 
Total cost, EUR121,374.50 
   

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The company holds a total of 762,425 of its own shares (SANOMA) including the shares acquired on 11 April 2025.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Sanoma Corporation


Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki branch

Antti Salakka    Jaakko Kosunen




Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate across Europe and employ close to 5,000 professionals. In 2024, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 13.4%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Sanoma-WSOY OyjShsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Sanoma-WSOY OyjShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sanoma-WSOY OyjShs 9,35 -0,85% Sanoma-WSOY OyjShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06.04.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
06.04.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 14
05.04.25 KW 14: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
05.04.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
04.04.25 KW 14: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

China reagiert auf höhere Zölle: ATX geht kaum bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich schwach -- Nikkei 225 schließt mit kräftigen Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag volatil, während in Deutschland Verluste zu sehen waren. Die US-Börsen präsentieren sich zum Wochenschluss unentschlossen. Asiens Börsen entwickelten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen