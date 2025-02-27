Sanoma Corporation, Stock exchange release, 27 February 2025 at 18:30 EET

SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 27 February 2025



Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:





Date 27 February 2025 Exchange transaction Buy Share class SANOMA Amount 2,445 Average price/share, EUR 8.5215 Highest price/share, EUR 8.5400 Lowest price/share, EUR 8.5000 Total cost, EUR 20,835.07

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The company holds a total of 537,971 of its own shares (SANOMA) including the shares acquired on 27 February 2025.



Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601



