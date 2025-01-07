07.01.2025 17:30:00

SANOMA CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 7 January 2025

Sanoma Corporation, Stock exchange release, 7 January 2025 at 18:30 EET

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd:

Date7 January 2025 
Exchange transactionBuy 
Share classSANOMA 
Amount10,500 
Average price/share, EUR8.0074 
Highest price/share, EUR8.0400 
Lowest price/share, EUR7.9400 
Total cost, EUR84,077.70 
   

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The company holds a total of 385,379 of its own shares (SANOMA) including the shares acquired on 7 January 2025.

Detailed information concerning the acquisition is attached to this stock exchange release.

On behalf of Sanoma Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Helsinki branch

Antti Salakka Jaakko Kosunen



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.

Attachment


