Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 30 November 2023 at 11:15 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 44849/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-29

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 198 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(2): Volume: 62 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(3): Volume: 62 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 322 Volume weighted average price: 6.88615 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-29

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 548 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 193 Unit price: 6.855 EUR

(3): Volume: 256 Unit price: 6.865 EUR

(4): Volume: 775 Unit price: 6.865 EUR

(5): Volume: 248 Unit price: 6.865 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 2020 Volume weighted average price: 6.85998 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-29

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 461 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(2): Volume: 62 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(3): Volume: 62 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(4): Volume: 147 Unit price: 6.97 EUR

(5): Volume: 142 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(6): Volume: 129 Unit price: 6.97 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 1003 Volume weighted average price: 6.92069 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-29

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2620 Unit price: 6.865 EUR

(2): Volume: 3243 Unit price: 6.895 EUR

(3): Volume: 1340 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(4): Volume: 949 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(5): Volume: 1670 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(6): Volume: 54 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(7): Volume: 528 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(8): Volume: 981 Unit price: 6.865 EUR

(9): Volume: 634 Unit price: 6.865 EUR

(10): Volume: 2289 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

Aggregated transactions (10):

Volume: 14308 Volume weighted average price: 6.87811 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-29

Venue: EUCC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 40 Unit price: 6.98 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 40 Volume weighted average price: 6.98 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-29

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1220 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(2): Volume: 121 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(3): Volume: 197 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 1538 Volume weighted average price: 6.8532 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-29

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 264 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(2): Volume: 62 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(3): Volume: 58 Unit price: 6.97 EUR

(4): Volume: 83 Unit price: 6.97 EUR

(5): Volume: 89 Unit price: 6.97 EUR

(6): Volume: 135 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 691 Volume weighted average price: 6.92835 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-29

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 826 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(2): Volume: 483 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(3): Volume: 1980 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(4): Volume: 134 Unit price: 6.98 EUR

(5): Volume: 135 Unit price: 6.97 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 3558 Volume weighted average price: 6.89371 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-29

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1478 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(2): Volume: 2233 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(3): Volume: 2234 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 5945 Volume weighted average price: 6.90757 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-29

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3097 Unit price: 6.865 EUR

(2): Volume: 4283 Unit price: 6.865 EUR

(3): Volume: 4882 Unit price: 6.895 EUR

(4): Volume: 1875 Unit price: 6.895 EUR

(5): Volume: 1748 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(6): Volume: 6774 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(7): Volume: 406 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(8): Volume: 3243 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(9): Volume: 2115 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(10): Volume: 1227 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(11): Volume: 4425 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(12): Volume: 1379 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(13): Volume: 6344 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(14): Volume: 791 Unit price: 6.83 EUR

(15): Volume: 423 Unit price: 6.83 EUR

(16): Volume: 1412 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(17): Volume: 1329 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(18): Volume: 314 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(19): Volume: 1084 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(20): Volume: 4343 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(21): Volume: 1315 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(22): Volume: 2640 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(23): Volume: 4472 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(24): Volume: 654 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(25): Volume: 1807 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(26): Volume: 8193 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (26):

Volume: 70575 Volume weighted average price: 6.89854 EUR



