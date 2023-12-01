Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 1 December 2023 at 10:15 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 44974/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-30

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(2): Volume: 94 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(3): Volume: 62 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(4): Volume: 62 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(5): Volume: 62 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(6): Volume: 62 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(7): Volume: 92 Unit price: 6.92326 EUR

(8): Volume: 486 Unit price: 7 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 930 Volume weighted average price: 6.96282 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-30

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 162 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

(2): Volume: 146 Unit price: 6.725 EUR

(3): Volume: 311 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(4): Volume: 1802 Unit price: 6.835 EUR

(5): Volume: 1427 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(6): Volume: 1106 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(7): Volume: 466 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(8): Volume: 1607 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 7027 Volume weighted average price: 6.89326 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-30

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 101 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(2): Volume: 258 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(3): Volume: 32 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(4): Volume: 558 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(5): Volume: 515 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(6): Volume: 320 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(7): Volume: 205 Unit price: 6.97 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 1989 Volume weighted average price: 6.93099 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-30

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1008 Unit price: 6.835 EUR

(2): Volume: 909 Unit price: 6.835 EUR

(3): Volume: 2186 Unit price: 6.835 EUR

(4): Volume: 2023 Unit price: 6.855 EUR

(5): Volume: 986 Unit price: 6.855 EUR

(6): Volume: 1008 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(7): Volume: 950 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(8): Volume: 950 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(9): Volume: 950 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 10970 Volume weighted average price: 6.87542 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-30

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4091 Unit price: 6.835 EUR

(2): Volume: 2900 Unit price: 6.845 EUR

(3): Volume: 2838 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(4): Volume: 9689 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 19518 Volume weighted average price: 6.88086 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-30

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 34 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(2): Volume: 261 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(3): Volume: 754 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 1049 Volume weighted average price: 6.92746 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-30

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.83 EUR

(2): Volume: 1314 Unit price: 6.83 EUR

(3): Volume: 1350 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(4): Volume: 1180 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(5): Volume: 698 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(6): Volume: 168 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(7): Volume: 1144 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(8): Volume: 628 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(9): Volume: 646 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(10): Volume: 1105 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(11): Volume: 814 Unit price: 6.92818 EUR

(12): Volume: 865 Unit price: 6.97 EUR

(13): Volume: 628 Unit price: 7 EUR

Aggregated transactions (13):

Volume: 11540 Volume weighted average price: 6.90179 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-30

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1992 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(2): Volume: 1344 Unit price: 6.835 EUR

(3): Volume: 1555 Unit price: 6.835 EUR

(4): Volume: 199 Unit price: 6.835 EUR

(5): Volume: 1008 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(6): Volume: 2571 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(7): Volume: 1008 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(8): Volume: 1248 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(9): Volume: 81 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(10): Volume: 360 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (10):

Volume: 11366 Volume weighted average price: 6.83256 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-30

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2354 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(2): Volume: 3992 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(3): Volume: 1662 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(4): Volume: 1527 Unit price: 6.835 EUR

(5): Volume: 1075 Unit price: 6.835 EUR

(6): Volume: 1739 Unit price: 6.845 EUR

(7): Volume: 2391 Unit price: 6.855 EUR

(8): Volume: 675 Unit price: 6.855 EUR

(9): Volume: 675 Unit price: 6.855 EUR

(10): Volume: 675 Unit price: 6.855 EUR

(11): Volume: 675 Unit price: 6.855 EUR

(12): Volume: 675 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(13): Volume: 675 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(14): Volume: 550 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(15): Volume: 1475 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(16): Volume: 4600 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(17): Volume: 459 Unit price: 6.845 EUR

(18): Volume: 993 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(19): Volume: 1225 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(20): Volume: 23 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (20):

Volume: 28115 Volume weighted average price: 6.79784 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-11-30

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4258 Unit price: 6.77 EUR

(2): Volume: 3238 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 7496 Volume weighted average price: 6.82184 EUR



