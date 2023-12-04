|
04.12.2023 10:00:00
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 4 December 2023 at 11:00 EET
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anna Herlin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 45121/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-01
Venue: AQED
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 625 Volume weighted average price: 6.84 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-01
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 51 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 401 Volume weighted average price: 6.89002 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-01
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(2): Volume: 181 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(3): Volume: 364 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 1170 Volume weighted average price: 6.86798 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-01
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 722 Unit price: 6.875 EUR
(2): Volume: 625 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 1347 Volume weighted average price: 6.85876 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-01
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2089 Unit price: 6.875 EUR
(2): Volume: 625 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(3): Volume: 662 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(4): Volume: 987 Unit price: 6.885 EUR
(5): Volume: 1900 Unit price: 6.945 EUR
(6): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.945 EUR
(7): Volume: 1650 Unit price: 6.92 EUR
(8): Volume: 3300 Unit price: 6.91 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 11713 Volume weighted average price: 6.90367 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-01
Venue: SGMU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 192 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 192 Volume weighted average price: 6.86 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-01
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 625 Volume weighted average price: 6.84 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-01
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 49 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(2): Volume: 1200 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(3): Volume: 1972 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
(4): Volume: 355 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
(5): Volume: 411 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
(6): Volume: 714 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(7): Volume: 908 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(8): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 5612 Volume weighted average price: 6.93358 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-01
Venue: XPAC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1310 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(2): Volume: 3082 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(3): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(4): Volume: 625 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 5677 Volume weighted average price: 6.84 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-01
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2469 Unit price: 6.875 EUR
(2): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR
(3): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR
(4): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR
(5): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR
(6): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR
(7): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR
(8): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR
(9): Volume: 1548 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(10): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(11): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(12): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(13): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(14): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(15): Volume: 739 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(16): Volume: 1262 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(17): Volume: 1509 Unit price: 6.855 EUR
(18): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.835 EUR
Aggregated transactions (18):
Volume: 16107 Volume weighted average price: 6.8566 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-01
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2080 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(2): Volume: 4451 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 6531 Volume weighted average price: 6.92134 EUR
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.
Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2022, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.
