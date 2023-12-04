Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 4 December 2023 at 11:00 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 45121/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-01

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 625 Volume weighted average price: 6.84 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-01

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 51 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(3): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 401 Volume weighted average price: 6.89002 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-01

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 181 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(3): Volume: 364 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 1170 Volume weighted average price: 6.86798 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-01

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 722 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(2): Volume: 625 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 1347 Volume weighted average price: 6.85876 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-01

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2089 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(2): Volume: 625 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(3): Volume: 662 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(4): Volume: 987 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(5): Volume: 1900 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

(6): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.945 EUR

(7): Volume: 1650 Unit price: 6.92 EUR

(8): Volume: 3300 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 11713 Volume weighted average price: 6.90367 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-01

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 192 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 192 Volume weighted average price: 6.86 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-01

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 625 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 625 Volume weighted average price: 6.84 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-01

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 49 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(2): Volume: 1200 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(3): Volume: 1972 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(4): Volume: 355 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(5): Volume: 411 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(6): Volume: 714 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(7): Volume: 908 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(8): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 5612 Volume weighted average price: 6.93358 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-01

Venue: XPAC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1310 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 3082 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(3): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(4): Volume: 625 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 5677 Volume weighted average price: 6.84 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-01

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2469 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(2): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(3): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(4): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(5): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(6): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(7): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(8): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(9): Volume: 1548 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(10): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(11): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(12): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(13): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(14): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(15): Volume: 739 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(16): Volume: 1262 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(17): Volume: 1509 Unit price: 6.855 EUR

(18): Volume: 660 Unit price: 6.835 EUR

Aggregated transactions (18):

Volume: 16107 Volume weighted average price: 6.8566 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-12-01

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2080 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(2): Volume: 4451 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 6531 Volume weighted average price: 6.92134 EUR



