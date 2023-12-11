|
11.12.2023 09:15:00
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 11 December 2023 at 10:15 EET
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anna Herlin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 45653/4/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-08
Venue: AQED
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 921 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 921 Volume weighted average price: 6.955 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-08
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.97 EUR
(2): Volume: 73 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions (2):
Volume: 323 Volume weighted average price: 6.96548 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-08
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 476 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 476 Volume weighted average price: 6.94 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-08
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 921 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(2): Volume: 1106 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(3): Volume: 7271 Unit price: 6.935 EUR
(4): Volume: 7236 Unit price: 6.935 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 16534 Volume weighted average price: 6.93645 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-08
Venue: DHEL
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1558 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(2): Volume: 430 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(3): Volume: 1755 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
(4): Volume: 1075 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(5): Volume: 1017 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 5835 Volume weighted average price: 6.92975 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-08
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 921 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 921 Volume weighted average price: 6.955 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-08
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 154 Unit price: 6.97 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 154 Volume weighted average price: 6.97 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-08
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 333 Unit price: 6.97 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 333 Volume weighted average price: 6.97 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-08
Venue: XPAC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2926 Unit price: 6.89 EUR
(2): Volume: 3761 Unit price: 6.89 EUR
(3): Volume: 3869 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(4): Volume: 2608 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(5): Volume: 1902 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
(6): Volume: 110 Unit price: 6.925 EUR
(7): Volume: 99 Unit price: 6.925 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 15275 Volume weighted average price: 6.90395 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-08
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5440 Unit price: 6.89 EUR
(2): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.89 EUR
(3): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.89 EUR
(4): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.89 EUR
(5): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.89 EUR
(6): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.89 EUR
(7): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.89 EUR
(8): Volume: 480 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(9): Volume: 7074 Unit price: 6.89 EUR
(10): Volume: 6239 Unit price: 6.89 EUR
(11): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(12): Volume: 4573 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(13): Volume: 3082 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(14): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.945 EUR
(15): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.945 EUR
(16): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.945 EUR
(17): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.945 EUR
(18): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.945 EUR
(19): Volume: 480 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
(20): Volume: 2247 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
(21): Volume: 896 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
(22): Volume: 1360 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
(23): Volume: 1423 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(24): Volume: 417 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(25): Volume: 1270 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(26): Volume: 1012 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(27): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(28): Volume: 680 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(29): Volume: 647 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(30): Volume: 593 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(31): Volume: 543 Unit price: 6.955 EUR
(32): Volume: 493 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
(33): Volume: 791 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
(34): Volume: 4443 Unit price: 6.95 EUR
(35): Volume: 3591 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(36): Volume: 3601 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(37): Volume: 3596 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(38): Volume: 6404 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(39): Volume: 2729 Unit price: 6.935 EUR
(40): Volume: 2691 Unit price: 6.935 EUR
(41): Volume: 2698 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(42): Volume: 7302 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(43): Volume: 1881 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(44): Volume: 8119 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions (44):
Volume: 104955 Volume weighted average price: 6.92248 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-12-08
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4273 Unit price: 6.96 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 4273 Volume weighted average price: 6.96 EUR
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.
Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2022, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.3bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt zum Wochenstart Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex sich etwas stärker zeigte. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag im grünen Bereich. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.