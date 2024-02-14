|
14.02.2024 09:00:00
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 14 February 2024 at 10:00 EET
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Holding Manutas Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Anna Herlin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 52286/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-13
Venue: AQED
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 441 Unit price: 6.495 EUR
(2): Volume: 87 Unit price: 6.525 EUR
(3): Volume: 343 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 871 Volume weighted average price: 6.51178 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-13
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.51 EUR
(2): Volume: 31 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(3): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(4): Volume: 87 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(5): Volume: 35 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(6): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(7): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
(8): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions (8):
Volume: 864 Volume weighted average price: 6.54619 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-13
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1717 Unit price: 6.48 EUR
(2): Volume: 384 Unit price: 6.52 EUR
(3): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.535 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 2116 Volume weighted average price: 6.48765 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-13
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 582 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(2): Volume: 162 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(3): Volume: 31 Unit price: 6.535 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 775 Volume weighted average price: 6.5302 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-13
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 289 Unit price: 6.51 EUR
(2): Volume: 709 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(3): Volume: 306 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(4): Volume: 72 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(5): Volume: 351 Unit price: 6.49 EUR
(6): Volume: 123 Unit price: 6.51 EUR
(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(8): Volume: 107 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(9): Volume: 77 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(10): Volume: 188 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
(11): Volume: 284 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
(12): Volume: 182 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions (12):
Volume: 2689 Volume weighted average price: 6.52658 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-13
Venue: SGMU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2225 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 2225 Volume weighted average price: 6.53 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-13
Venue: TQEA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1717 Unit price: 6.49 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1717 Volume weighted average price: 6.49 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-13
Venue: TQEX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.51 EUR
(2): Volume: 293 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(3): Volume: 447 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(4): Volume: 54 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
(5): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions (5):
Volume: 867 Volume weighted average price: 6.5379 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-13
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 995 Unit price: 6.51 EUR
(2): Volume: 1279 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(3): Volume: 860 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(4): Volume: 9 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(5): Volume: 24 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(6): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(7): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(8): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(9): Volume: 288 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(10): Volume: 90 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(11): Volume: 672 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
(12): Volume: 137 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(13): Volume: 638 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(14): Volume: 17 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(15): Volume: 140 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(16): Volume: 1218 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
(17): Volume: 433 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(18): Volume: 368 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(19): Volume: 158 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(20): Volume: 66 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(21): Volume: 64 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(22): Volume: 27 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(23): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(24): Volume: 29 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(25): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(26): Volume: 480 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(27): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(28): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.53 EUR
(29): Volume: 95 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(30): Volume: 25 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(31): Volume: 10 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(32): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(33): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(34): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(35): Volume: 285 Unit price: 6.54986 EUR
(36): Volume: 1503 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
(37): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
(38): Volume: 19 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
(39): Volume: 8 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
(40): Volume: 370 Unit price: 6.54 EUR
(41): Volume: 22 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions (41):
Volume: 10700 Volume weighted average price: 6.53392 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-13
Venue: XPAC
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 782 Unit price: 6.48 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 782 Volume weighted average price: 6.48 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-13
Venue: POSIT (XPOS)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3597 Unit price: 6.48 EUR
(2): Volume: 925 Unit price: 6.48 EUR
(3): Volume: 6225 Unit price: 6.48 EUR
(4): Volume: 770 Unit price: 6.5 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 11517 Volume weighted average price: 6.48134 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-13
Venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5567 Unit price: 6.51 EUR
(2): Volume: 5567 Unit price: 6.52 EUR
(3): Volume: 3743 Unit price: 6.55 EUR
Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 14877 Volume weighted average price: 6.52381 EUR
