Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 15 February 2024 at 9:15 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 52420/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-14

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(2): Volume: 860 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(3): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.58 EUR

(4): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.59 EUR

(5): Volume: 246 Unit price: 6.57 EUR

(6): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.63 EUR

(7): Volume: 69 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(8): Volume: 24 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

(9): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

(10): Volume: 149 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

(11): Volume: 266 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (11):

Volume: 2802 Volume weighted average price: 6.60781 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-14

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 420 Unit price: 6.605 EUR

(2): Volume: 497 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(3): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.655 EUR

(4): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.645 EUR

(5): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.675 EUR

(6): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.675 EUR

(7): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.675 EUR

(8): Volume: 439 Unit price: 6.665 EUR

(9): Volume: 5265 Unit price: 6.695 EUR

(10): Volume: 715 Unit price: 6.695 EUR

(11): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.69 EUR

(12): Volume: 459 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(13): Volume: 157 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

Aggregated transactions (13):

Volume: 8894 Volume weighted average price: 6.68124 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-14

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.72 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 4 Volume weighted average price: 6.72 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-14

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 264 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(2): Volume: 142 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(3): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.58 EUR

(4): Volume: 491 Unit price: 6.57 EUR

(5): Volume: 754 Unit price: 6.61 EUR

(6): Volume: 147 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

(7): Volume: 325 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(8): Volume: 56 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(9): Volume: 388 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(10): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

(11): Volume: 173 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

(12): Volume: 40 Unit price: 6.71 EUR

(13): Volume: 40 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(14): Volume: 310 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

(15): Volume: 255 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

(16): Volume: 180 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(17): Volume: 50 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(18): Volume: 659 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (18):

Volume: 4579 Volume weighted average price: 6.65948 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-14

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 379 Unit price: 6.695 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 379 Volume weighted average price: 6.695 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-14

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3315 Unit price: 6.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 3315 Volume weighted average price: 6.69 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-14

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 86 Unit price: 6.56 EUR

(2): Volume: 274 Unit price: 6.57 EUR

(3): Volume: 314 Unit price: 6.61 EUR

(4): Volume: 317 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 991 Volume weighted average price: 6.64258 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-14

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1524 Unit price: 6.53 EUR

(2): Volume: 1263 Unit price: 6.58 EUR

(3): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.59 EUR

(4): Volume: 194 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(5): Volume: 450 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(6): Volume: 400 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(7): Volume: 250 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(8): Volume: 916 Unit price: 6.57 EUR

(9): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(10): Volume: 1828 Unit price: 6.60695 EUR

(11): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.6 EUR

(12): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(13): Volume: 1389 Unit price: 6.63 EUR

(14): Volume: 94 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(15): Volume: 2970 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(16): Volume: 129 Unit price: 6.71 EUR

(17): Volume: 177 Unit price: 6.69 EUR

(18): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(19): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.71 EUR

(20): Volume: 538 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

(21): Volume: 1001 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

(22): Volume: 583 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(23): Volume: 1191 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

(24): Volume: 664 Unit price: 6.76 EUR

Aggregated transactions (24):

Volume: 21713 Volume weighted average price: 6.64875 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-14

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3148 Unit price: 6.54 EUR

(2): Volume: 4175 Unit price: 6.67 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 7323 Volume weighted average price: 6.61412 EUR



