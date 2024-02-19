Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 19 February 2024 at 11:15 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 52783/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-16

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 937 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

(2): Volume: 2149 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(3): Volume: 318 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(4): Volume: 605 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(5): Volume: 1847 Unit price: 6.83966 EUR

(6): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(7): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(8): Volume: 71 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 7927 Volume weighted average price: 6.81973 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-16

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 73 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

(2): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(3): Volume: 73 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 496 Volume weighted average price: 6.84528 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-16

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 24 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 306 Unit price: 6.79 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 330 Volume weighted average price: 6.79364 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-16

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5487 Unit price: 6.77 EUR

(2): Volume: 3168 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 8655 Volume weighted average price: 6.78098 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-16

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 286 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(2): Volume: 81 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 367 Volume weighted average price: 6.85559 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-16

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 6.805 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 6.805 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-16

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 287 Unit price: 6.82 EUR

(2): Volume: 158 Unit price: 6.815 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 445 Volume weighted average price: 6.81822 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-16

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 376 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(2): Volume: 72 Unit price: 6.83 EUR

(3): Volume: 541 Unit price: 6.83913 EUR

(4): Volume: 291 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 1280 Volume weighted average price: 6.84494 EUR



