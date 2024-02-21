Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 21 February 2024 at 9:15 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 52987/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-20

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(2): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(3): Volume: 64 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(4): Volume: 88 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(6): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.99 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 856 Volume weighted average price: 6.92272 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-20

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 160 Unit price: 6.855 EUR

(2): Volume: 320 Unit price: 6.855 EUR

(3): Volume: 160 Unit price: 6.855 EUR

(4): Volume: 477 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 1117 Volume weighted average price: 6.8913 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-20

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 525 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 525 Volume weighted average price: 6.91 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-20

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 266 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(2): Volume: 64 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(3): Volume: 36 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(4): Volume: 186 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(5): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(6): Volume: 129 Unit price: 6.95388 EUR

(7): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.98 EUR

(8): Volume: 110 Unit price: 6.99 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 793 Volume weighted average price: 6.91378 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-20

Venue: DHEL

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1577 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(2): Volume: 297 Unit price: 6.865 EUR

(3): Volume: 4840 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(4): Volume: 262 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 6976 Volume weighted average price: 6.87224 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-20

Venue: EBLX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 68 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(2): Volume: 155 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(3): Volume: 9 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(4): Volume: 43 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 275 Volume weighted average price: 6.87224 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-20

Venue: EUCC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 145 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(2): Volume: 144 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 289 Volume weighted average price: 6.86505 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-20

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 202 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 202 Volume weighted average price: 6.85 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-20

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 55 Unit price: 6.98 EUR

(2): Volume: 110 Unit price: 6.99 EUR

(3): Volume: 55 Unit price: 7 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 220 Volume weighted average price: 6.99 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-20

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 897 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(2): Volume: 750 Unit price: 6.85 EUR

(3): Volume: 854 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(4): Volume: 119 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(5): Volume: 526 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(6): Volume: 197 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(7): Volume: 1250 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(8): Volume: 1459 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(9): Volume: 587 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(10): Volume: 1644 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(11): Volume: 855 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(12): Volume: 356 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(13): Volume: 394 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(14): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.95 EUR

(15): Volume: 2395 Unit price: 6.95977 EUR

(16): Volume: 1250 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(17): Volume: 144 Unit price: 6.96 EUR

(18): Volume: 559 Unit price: 6.98 EUR

(19): Volume: 1428 Unit price: 6.99 EUR

(20): Volume: 271 Unit price: 7 EUR

(21): Volume: 113 Unit price: 6.99 EUR

(22): Volume: 2390 Unit price: 6.98 EUR

Aggregated transactions (22):

Volume: 18441 Volume weighted average price: 6.92838 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-20

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 4104 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(2): Volume: 4296 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(3): Volume: 5704 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(4): Volume: 3872 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(5): Volume: 2736 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(6): Volume: 2024 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(7): Volume: 1368 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(8): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(9): Volume: 5441 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(10): Volume: 1026 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(11): Volume: 364 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(12): Volume: 365 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(13): Volume: 160 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(14): Volume: 85 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(15): Volume: 160 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(16): Volume: 814 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(17): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(18): Volume: 8020 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(19): Volume: 1026 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(20): Volume: 954 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(21): Volume: 1046 Unit price: 6.875 EUR

(22): Volume: 86 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(23): Volume: 160 Unit price: 6.885 EUR

(24): Volume: 167 Unit price: 6.89 EUR

(25): Volume: 362 Unit price: 6.915 EUR

(26): Volume: 160 Unit price: 6.99 EUR

Aggregated transactions (26):

Volume: 64500 Volume weighted average price: 6.87225 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-20

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5431 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(2): Volume: 375 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 5806 Volume weighted average price: 6.87935 EUR



