Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 26 February 2024 at 9:15 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 53408/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-23

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 450 Unit price: 6.69 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.71 EUR

(3): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

(4): Volume: 350 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 902 Volume weighted average price: 6.70783 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-23

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2223 Unit price: 6.63 EUR

(2): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.725 EUR

(3): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.725 EUR

(4): Volume: 81 Unit price: 6.72 EUR

(5): Volume: 129 Unit price: 6.725 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 2439 Volume weighted average price: 6.63825 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-23

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 22 Unit price: 6.675 EUR

(2): Volume: 111 Unit price: 6.71 EUR

(3): Volume: 22 Unit price: 6.72 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 155 Volume weighted average price: 6.70645 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-23

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 14 Unit price: 6.68 EUR

(2): Volume: 260 Unit price: 6.69 EUR

(3): Volume: 95 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

(4): Volume: 402 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 771 Volume weighted average price: 6.7156 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-23

Venue: EUCC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 148 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

(2): Volume: 141 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

(3): Volume: 142 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):

Volume: 431 Volume weighted average price: 6.74 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-23

Venue: SGMU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 681 Unit price: 6.63 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 681 Volume weighted average price: 6.63 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-23

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 247 Unit price: 6.69 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 247 Volume weighted average price: 6.69 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-23

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1484 Unit price: 6.69 EUR

(2): Volume: 1102 Unit price: 6.7 EUR

(3): Volume: 1227 Unit price: 6.71 EUR

(4): Volume: 1265 Unit price: 6.72 EUR

(5): Volume: 348 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

Aggregated transactions (5):

Volume: 5426 Volume weighted average price: 6.70611 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-23

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3517 Unit price: 6.71 EUR

(2): Volume: 5431 Unit price: 6.73 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 8948 Volume weighted average price: 6.72214 EUR



