Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 27 February 2024 at 9:00 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Holding Manutas Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person (1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Anna Herlin

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 53581/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-26

Venue: AQED

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 21 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 21 Volume weighted average price: 6.65 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-26

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 73 Unit price: 6.64 EUR

(2): Volume: 57 Unit price: 6.67 EUR

(3): Volume: 72 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(4): Volume: 272 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 474 Volume weighted average price: 6.65812 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-26

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 420 Unit price: 6.62 EUR

(2): Volume: 685 Unit price: 6.645 EUR

(3): Volume: 260 Unit price: 6.655 EUR

(4): Volume: 192 Unit price: 6.655 EUR

(5): Volume: 649 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(6): Volume: 59 Unit price: 6.665 EUR

(7): Volume: 96 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(8): Volume: 170 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 2531 Volume weighted average price: 6.6539 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-26

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 21 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 21 Volume weighted average price: 6.65 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-26

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 57 Unit price: 6.64 EUR

(2): Volume: 93 Unit price: 6.67 EUR

(3): Volume: 330 Unit price: 6.67 EUR

(4): Volume: 57 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(5): Volume: 36 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(6): Volume: 762 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

(7): Volume: 512 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 1847 Volume weighted average price: 6.71685 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-26

Venue: EBLX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 887 Unit price: 6.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 887 Volume weighted average price: 6.65 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-26

Venue: EUCC

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 148 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(2): Volume: 150 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 298 Volume weighted average price: 6.66 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-26

Venue: TQEX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 465 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

(2): Volume: 273 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

Aggregated transactions (2):

Volume: 738 Volume weighted average price: 6.74 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-26

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 86 Unit price: 6.64 EUR

(2): Volume: 470 Unit price: 6.67 EUR

(3): Volume: 343 Unit price: 6.67 EUR

(4): Volume: 2136 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(5): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.66 EUR

(6): Volume: 2612 Unit price: 6.73877 EUR

(7): Volume: 1373 Unit price: 6.74 EUR

(8): Volume: 16 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (8):

Volume: 7136 Volume weighted average price: 6.70532 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-26

Venue: POSIT (XPOS)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3995 Unit price: 6.645 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 3995 Volume weighted average price: 6.645 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-26

Venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2052 Unit price: 6.67 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2052 Volume weighted average price: 6.67 EUR



Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.