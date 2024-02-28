Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 28 February 2024 at 14:10 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

___________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rob Kolkman

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sanoma Corporation

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 53753/17/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 145 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(2): Volume: 172 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(3): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(4): Volume: 216 Unit price: 6.93 EUR

(5): Volume: 171 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(6): Volume: 83 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(7): Volume: 195 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(8): Volume: 23 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(9): Volume: 86 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(10): Volume: 38 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(11): Volume: 71 Unit price: 6.9 EUR

(12): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(13): Volume: 54 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(14): Volume: 4335 Unit price: 6.87 EUR

(15): Volume: 1276 Unit price: 6.83 EUR

(16): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(17): Volume: 24 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(18): Volume: 275 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(19): Volume: 575 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(20): Volume: 389 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(21): Volume: 275 Unit price: 6.79 EUR

(22): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.79 EUR

(23): Volume: 114 Unit price: 6.79 EUR

(24): Volume: 290 Unit price: 6.79 EUR

(25): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

(26): Volume: 239 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

(27): Volume: 107 Unit price: 6.75 EUR

Aggregated transactions (27):

Volume: 12520 Volume weighted average price: 6.83779 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: TQEM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(2): Volume: 40 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(3): Volume: 210 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(4): Volume: 172 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(5): Volume: 109 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(6): Volume: 302 Unit price: 6.79 EUR

Aggregated transactions (6):

Volume: 848 Volume weighted average price: 6.83948 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: EBLX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 9 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(4): Volume: 160 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(5): Volume: 29 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(6): Volume: 128 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

(7): Volume: 118 Unit price: 6.81 EUR

Aggregated transactions (7):

Volume: 495 Volume weighted average price: 6.83222 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 242 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 242 Volume weighted average price: 6.94 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 202 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(2): Volume: 84 Unit price: 6.94 EUR

(3): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.91 EUR

(4): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.88 EUR

(5): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.86 EUR

(7): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(8): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

(9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.84 EUR

Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 307 Volume weighted average price: 6.93472 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-02-27

Venue: AQEU

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.8 EUR

(2): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.79 EUR

(3): Volume: 86 Unit price: 6.79 EUR

(4): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.78 EUR

Aggregated transactions (4):

Volume: 588 Volume weighted average price: 6.78493 EUR



Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.