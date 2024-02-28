|
28.02.2024 13:10:00
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 28 February 2024 at 14:10 EET
Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions
___________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Rob Kolkman
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Sanoma Corporation
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 53753/17/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-27
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 145 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(2): Volume: 172 Unit price: 6.93 EUR
(3): Volume: 267 Unit price: 6.93 EUR
(4): Volume: 216 Unit price: 6.93 EUR
(5): Volume: 171 Unit price: 6.91 EUR
(6): Volume: 83 Unit price: 6.91 EUR
(7): Volume: 195 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(8): Volume: 23 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(9): Volume: 86 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(10): Volume: 38 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(11): Volume: 71 Unit price: 6.9 EUR
(12): Volume: 100 Unit price: 6.87 EUR
(13): Volume: 54 Unit price: 6.87 EUR
(14): Volume: 4335 Unit price: 6.87 EUR
(15): Volume: 1276 Unit price: 6.83 EUR
(16): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(17): Volume: 24 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(18): Volume: 275 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(19): Volume: 575 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(20): Volume: 389 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(21): Volume: 275 Unit price: 6.79 EUR
(22): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.79 EUR
(23): Volume: 114 Unit price: 6.79 EUR
(24): Volume: 290 Unit price: 6.79 EUR
(25): Volume: 1000 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
(26): Volume: 239 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
(27): Volume: 107 Unit price: 6.75 EUR
Aggregated transactions (27):
Volume: 12520 Volume weighted average price: 6.83779 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-27
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 6.91 EUR
(2): Volume: 40 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(3): Volume: 210 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(4): Volume: 172 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(5): Volume: 109 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(6): Volume: 302 Unit price: 6.79 EUR
Aggregated transactions (6):
Volume: 848 Volume weighted average price: 6.83948 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-27
Venue: EBLX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(2): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(3): Volume: 50 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(4): Volume: 160 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(5): Volume: 29 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(6): Volume: 128 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
(7): Volume: 118 Unit price: 6.81 EUR
Aggregated transactions (7):
Volume: 495 Volume weighted average price: 6.83222 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-27
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 242 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 242 Volume weighted average price: 6.94 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-27
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 202 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(2): Volume: 84 Unit price: 6.94 EUR
(3): Volume: 4 Unit price: 6.91 EUR
(4): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.88 EUR
(5): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(6): Volume: 1 Unit price: 6.86 EUR
(7): Volume: 5 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(8): Volume: 3 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
(9): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.84 EUR
Aggregated transactions (9):
Volume: 307 Volume weighted average price: 6.93472 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-02-27
Venue: AQEU
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2 Unit price: 6.8 EUR
(2): Volume: 200 Unit price: 6.79 EUR
(3): Volume: 86 Unit price: 6.79 EUR
(4): Volume: 300 Unit price: 6.78 EUR
Aggregated transactions (4):
Volume: 588 Volume weighted average price: 6.78493 EUR
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.
Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sanoma-WSOY OyjShsmehr Nachrichten
|
23.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Sanoma-WSOY öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.23
|Ausblick: Sanoma-WSOY stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
11.10.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Sanoma-WSOY legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)