Sanoma Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 4 March 2024 at 19:30 EET

Sanoma Corporation - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Rob Kolkman

Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: Sanoma

LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 54437/8/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-03-04

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009007694

Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 27,384 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 27,384 Volume weighted average price: N/A



