|
08.04.2022 10:00:00
Sanoma will publish its Q1 2022 Interim Report on 29 April
Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 8 April 2022 at 11:00 EET
Sanoma will publish its Q1 2022 Interim Report on 29 April
Sanoma will publish its Interim Report for 1 January–31 March 2022 on Friday 29 April 2022 approx. at 8:30 EET. The report and related materials will be available on www.sanoma.com/en/investors after publishing.
An analyst and investor conference will be held in English by the President and CEO Susan Duinhoven and CFO Alex Green the same day at 11:00 EET at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio, 1st floor, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki. To join the event, please register by email to ir@sanoma.com latest on Wednesday 27 April 2022.
The conference can be followed as a live webcast at https://sanoma.videosync.fi/2022-q1-results.
Management presentation is followed by a Q&A session. Questions can be placed through the webcast chat function or by phone. To ask questions by phone, please join in 5–10 minutes prior to the starting time by dialling one of the following numbers:
Finland: +358 9 8171 0310
Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651
United Kingdom: +44 33 3300 0804
United States: +1 631 913 1422
Confirmation code for the call is 88931908#.
An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference at www.sanoma.com/en/investors.
Interview opportunities for media by Teams or by phone are available after the conference. Media representatives are asked to book interviews via Communications Director Marcus Wiklund, marcus.wiklund@sanoma.com.
Additional information
Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601
Sanoma
Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.
Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.
Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.
Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2021, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.25bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 15.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sanoma-WSOY OyjShsmehr Nachrichten
|
10.02.22
|Ausblick: Sanoma-WSOY legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Sanoma-WSOY zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.21
|Ausblick: Sanoma-WSOY präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Sanoma-WSOY stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.07.21
|Ausblick: Sanoma-WSOY informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Sanoma-WSOY informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.21
|Ausblick: Sanoma-WSOY stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.21
|Ausblick: Sanoma-WSOY informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sanoma-WSOY OyjShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sanoma-WSOY OyjShs
|12,32
|-1,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.