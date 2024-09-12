Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12 September 2024 at 18:40 EET

Sanoma’s Board of Directors has decided the record date and payment date of the second instalment of the dividend for 2023

The Board of Directors of Sanoma Corporation has in its meeting decided the record date and payment date of the second instalment of the dividend for 2023, amounting to EUR 0.13 per share. The second dividend instalment shall be paid to a shareholder who is registered in the shareholders’ register of Sanoma Corporation maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd on the dividend record date 17 September 2024. The dividend payment date for this instalment is 24 September 2024.

The Annual General Meeting of Sanoma Corporation held on 17 April 2024 resolved that for 2023 a dividend of EUR 0.37 per share shall be paid in three instalments. The first instalment of EUR 0.13 per share was paid on 26 April 2024, and the second instalment of EUR 0.13 per share was resolved to be paid in September 2024. The record date for the third instalment of EUR 0.11 per share will be decided by the Board of Directors in October, and the payment date will be in November 2024.

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601





Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. Our Sustainability Strategy is designed to maximise our positive ‘brainprint’ on society and to minimise our environmental footprint. We are committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals and signatory to the UN Global Compact.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in twelve European countries and employ more than 5,000 professionals. In 2023, our net sales amounted to approx. 1.4bn€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 12.6%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at sanoma.com.