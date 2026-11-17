

EQS Newswire / 17/11/2026 / 10:45 CET/CEST

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 November 2026 – Backed by proven development expertise, established construction quality standards and award-winning property management, Sansiri Public Company Limited helps international owners secure their investment with confidence. This includes preserving asset quality, maintaining rental potential and managing the practical responsibilities of property ownership.





Sansiri Public Company Limited, Thailand's most trusted and established real-estate developer, is strengthening its leadership in fully integrated property services through SANSIRI SERVICE PHUKET: OWN WITH CONFIDENCE, bringing together 42 years of development expertise, professional property care, rental management and locally tailored services.



For international buyers, particularly those purchasing property while living overseas, choosing the right real-estate developer is an important part of protecting a long-term investment. Construction quality, warranty coverage, ongoing maintenance and professional property management all contribute to maintaining asset condition and supporting rental potential beyond the initial purchase.





42 YEARS OF DEVELOPMENT EXPERTISE AND PROVEN QUALITY



Founded in 1984, Sansiri has more than four decades of experience developing residential properties across Thailand and serves every segment of the housing market. Its luxury portfolio includes pool villas, private homes and high-end condominiums. 98 Wireless, one of Sansiri's flagship developments, is an ultra-luxury condominium in Bangkok. Its construction quality, architectural design and resident services reflect Sansiri's commitment to lasting residential standards. In 2023, resale prices at 98 Wireless reached THB 1 million (approximately USD 29,540) per square metre. Sansiri's development expertise has also garnered industry recognition, including Best Developer and Best Developer (Phuket) at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2024-2026.



Since 2011, Sansiri has been developing 39 residential projects in Phuket, ranging from ranging from luxury pool villas, houses to resort-style and city-centre condominiums. This long-standing presence has given the company experience in serving different ownership needs, from permanent residences and holiday homes to rental investments.



Beyond design and construction, Sansiri's quality control process includes 320 comprehensive inspection steps. Sansiri also provides structural and home warranty coverage where applicable.



These standards provide a foundation for long-term ownership with confidence, complemented by professional after-sales teams that continue to support any type of property usage in ownership long afterhandover.



PROFESSIONAL PROPERTY CARE TO SUPPORT LONG-TERM ASSET VALUE



Maintaining property condition is particularly important in Phuket's tropical climate, where humidity, coastal conditions and extended periods of vacancy can accelerate wear and tear.



Sansiri supports homeowners through its established after-sales services, in conjunction with PLUS Property, its property management arm with extensive experience in residential management and local operations . PLUS Property's professional capabilities have earned industry recognition, including Best Property Management in Southeast Asia at the Dot Property



Southeast Asia Awards 2025 and Best Property Management at the LivingInsider Developer Awards 2024-2026, respectively.



Together, Sansiri and PLUS Property connect development quality with ongoing property care, helping owners maintain their assets and manage the practical responsibilities of ownership . Services include cleaning, air-conditioning maintenance, repairs and installations, alongside specialized pool and garden maintenance for villas. Regular maintenance helps prevent avoidable deterioration and keep properties ready for personal use or rental.



Property security is further supported by LIV-24, a security technology provider developed by Sansiri and PLUS Property . Its capabilities include AI-powered CCTV analytics, Real-Time Guard Tour patrol service, intelligent Visitor Management and a 24-hour Command Centre. Combining technology with trained security professionals and established response protocols, LIV-24 supports continuous monitoring and coordinated security operations.



PROFESSIONAL LEASING MANAGEMENT FOR RENTAL INVESTORS



For international investors and homeowners, maintaining rental potential requires more than purchasing a property in a desirable location. Effective tenant management, property upkeep and readiness between tenancies are essential operational considerations.



Through PLUS Property, Sansiri provides leasing and rental management support, including rental marketing, tenant coordination, property inspections, move-in and move-out arrangements, unit preparation, utility coordination and financial reporting . These services help owners manage rental operations remotely while maintaining the property's condition and readiness for future tenants.



By connecting property maintenance with leasing management, Sansiri supports the long-term income-generating potential of residential assets without requiring owners to oversee every operational detail themselves.



PLUS CONCIERGE PHUKET: ONE CONTACT FOR PROPERTY AND LIFESTYLE SERVICES



To simplify overseas ownership, PLUS CONCIERGE PHUKET connects homeowners with professional service teams and local partners through a dedicated point of contact . Whether arranging property maintenance, coordinating leasing requirements or preparing a home before arrival, owners can access local support without independently managing multiple service providers.



The service is available through LINE Official Account @PlusconciergePKT, WhatsApp, WeChat and telephone, providing convenient communication channels for international owners.



Beyond property management, Sansiri also supports owners who visit or relocate to Phuket, through locally tailored lifestyle services, including airport transfers, grocery shopping, moving assistance and specialized personal-item care.



Neighborhood Notes Phuket, Sansiri's curated digital guide, introduces selected restaurants, cafés, local favorites and essential services, helping owners discover the island and settle into everyday life.



For luxury villa developments such as The Tales, owners also receive a complimentary first-year Villa Welcome Experience, while optional À La Carte Services offer additional personalised support, subject to project-specific terms.



INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE. OWN WITH LONG-TERM SUPPORT



As Sansiri continues expanding its Phuket residential portfolio through 2026–2027, its commitment extends beyond developing properties to maintaining the quality and usability of homes throughout ownership.



Sansiri, Thailand's most trusted real estate developer, brings together 42 years of development expertise, established construction quality and warranty standards, award-winning property management and locally tailored after-sales services, to serve international buyers considering Phuket as a rental investment, second home or permanent residence.



This integrated approach helps owners preserve property condition, maintain rental readiness and make the most of their properties, whether they are living in Phuket or managing their investment from overseas.



SANSIRI SERVICE PHUKET. OWN WITH CONFIDENCE.



More information, please visit



Hashtag: #sansiri

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





News Source: Sansiri

, is strengthening its leadership in fully integrated property services through SANSIRI SERVICE PHUKET: OWN WITH CONFIDENCE, bringing together 42 years of development expertise, professional property care, rental management and locally tailored services.For international buyers, particularly those purchasing property while living overseas, choosing the right real-estate developer is an important part of protecting a long-term investment. Construction quality, warranty coverage, ongoing maintenance and professional property management all contribute to maintaining asset condition and supporting rental potential beyond the initial purchase.Founded in 1984, Sansiri has more than four decades of experience developing residential properties across Thailand and serves every segment of the housing market. Its luxury portfolio includes pool villas, private homes and high-end condominiums. 98 Wireless, one of Sansiri's flagship developments, is an ultra-luxury condominium in Bangkok. Its construction quality, architectural design and resident services reflect Sansiri's commitment to lasting residential standards. In 2023, resale prices at 98 Wireless reached THB 1 million (approximately USD 29,540) per square metre. Sansiri's development expertise has also garnered industry recognition, including Best Developer and Best Developer (Phuket) at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2024-2026.Since 2011, Sansiri has been developing 39 residential projects in Phuket, ranging from ranging from luxury pool villas, houses to resort-style and city-centre condominiums. This long-standing presence has given the company experience in serving different ownership needs, from permanent residences and holiday homes to rental investments.Beyond design and construction, Sansiri's quality control process includes 320 comprehensive inspection steps. Sansiri also provides structural and home warranty coverage where applicable.These standards provide a foundation for long-term ownership with confidence, complemented by professional after-sales teams that continue to support any type of property usage in ownership long afterhandover.Maintaining property condition is particularly important in Phuket's tropical climate, where humidity, coastal conditions and extended periods of vacancy can accelerate wear and tear.. PLUS Property's professional capabilities have earned industry recognition, including Best Property Management in Southeast Asia at the Dot PropertySoutheast Asia Awards 2025 and Best Property Management at the LivingInsider Developer Awards 2024-2026, respectively.Services include cleaning, air-conditioning maintenance, repairs and installations, alongside specialized pool and garden maintenance for villas. Regular maintenance helps prevent avoidable deterioration and keep properties ready for personal use or rental.. Its capabilities include AI-powered CCTV analytics, Real-Time Guard Tour patrol service, intelligent Visitor Management and a 24-hour Command Centre. Combining technology with trained security professionals and established response protocols, LIV-24 supports continuous monitoring and coordinated security operations.For international investors and homeowners, maintaining rental potential requires more than purchasing a property in a desirable location. Effective tenant management, property upkeep and readiness between tenancies are essential operational considerations.. These services help owners manage rental operations remotely while maintaining the property's condition and readiness for future tenants.By connecting property maintenance with leasing management, Sansiri supports the long-term income-generating potential of residential assets without requiring owners to oversee every operational detail themselves.To simplify overseas ownership,. Whether arranging property maintenance, coordinating leasing requirements or preparing a home before arrival, owners can access local support without independently managing multiple service providers.Beyond property management, Sansiri also supports owners who visit or relocate to Phuket, through locally tailored lifestyle services, including airport transfers, grocery shopping, moving assistance and specialized personal-item care., Sansiri's curated digital guide, introduces selected restaurants, cafés, local favorites and essential services, helping owners discover the island and settle into everyday life.As Sansiri continues expanding its Phuket residential portfolio through 2026–2027, its commitment extends beyond developing properties to maintaining the quality and usability of homes throughout ownership.Sansiri, Thailand's most trusted real estate developer, brings together 42 years of development expertise, established construction quality and warranty standards, award-winning property management and locally tailored after-sales services, to serve international buyers considering Phuket as a rental investment, second home or permanent residence.This integrated approach helps owners preserve property condition, maintain rental readiness and make the most of their properties, whether they are living in Phuket or managing their investment from overseas.SANSIRI SERVICE PHUKET. OWN WITH CONFIDENCE.More information, please visit https://siri.ly/lmvNCxB Hashtag: #sansiriThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.News Source: Sansiri 17/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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