SANTÉ Realty Investments continues Social impact with donation to Rett Syndrome Research Trust

TEMPE, Ariz., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its inception, SANTÉ Realty Investments has been dedicated to positively impacting the next generation through its Social impact focus. Touched by personal events in his family life, Jim Small, the CEO of SANTÉ Realty, has focused on helping families find a cure for Rett Syndrome through the Rett Syndrome Research Trust (RSRT). This rare genetic neurological disorder that occurs primarily in young girls affects approximately 350,000 women globally.

In a letter written to Jim Small, Monica Coenraads, CEO of RSRT says, "The substantial six-figure gift that SANTÉ Realty gave comes at the perfect time. It will play a major role in helping us facilitate more biopharma companies pick up the lab research and develop Rett programs. We are staying committed to curing Rett Syndrome."

Over the last decade, SANTÉ Realty has grown to be an industry leader in commercial real estate both in United States and Europe. Today, the firm is a leader in managing private equity funds that create and own ground leases in the US – one of the most senior and secure investments in the real estate world. The profits from these investments help to continue the social impacts that SANTÉ Realty can make towards its purpose of positively impacting the next generation.

Jim Small, CEO of SANTÉ Realty Investments says, "Here at SANTÉ, we do not forget the driving force of why we started. We continue that social responsibility by making a bigger impact in the world through our charitable endeavors, and by helping the next generation through profitable investing in cash-flowing real estate."

SANTÉ Realty Investments is a purpose driven organization delivering private equity in the real estate sector where the firm has high conviction of being able to deliver superior returns to its institutional investors. The firm was founded in 2009 and has grown to be an industry leader in commercial real estate both in the US and Europe by leveraging its proprietary methodology including the SANTÉ Acquisition Advantage™, SANTÉ Due Diligence Discovery™, SANTÉ Asset Management Method™, & SANTÉ Investor Cash Flow Maximizer™ programs.

