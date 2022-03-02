SANTÉ Realty Investments Signs $570 Million Funding Agreement

TEMPE, Ariz., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SANTÉ Realty Investments announced today the signing of a term sheet for $570 million for its new Ground Lease Fund. This anchor investment is from an undisclosed institutional investor.

Jim Small, CEO of SANTÉ Realty Investments said "We are excited to receive this level of a funding commitment. We believe that ground leases, particularly when used as sale-lease back financing for commercial real estate investors, are a cornerstone for the future of real estate investment capitalization."

Sale-Leaseback financing in the form of ground leases has become an important financing option for real estate investors around the country. Separation (or bifurcation) of the ground from the building improvements which is then, leased back to the building owner, provides greater capital efficiency and ultimately a greater financial return for the building owner. Since the underlying ground lease is guaranteed by the building, ground lease investments are extremely attractive to institutional investors.

The $570 million will come in several tranches over the next thirty-six months. The first tranche is expected on April 1, 2022.

SANTÉ Realty Investments is a purpose driven organization delivering private equity in the real estate sector where the firm has high conviction of being able to deliver superior returns to its institutional investors. The firm was founded in 2009 and has grown to be an industry leader in commercial real estate both in the US and Europe by leveraging its proprietary methodology including the SANTE Acquisition Advantage™, SANTE Due Diligence Discovery™, SANTE Asset Management Method™, & SANTE Investor Cash Flow Maximizer™ programs.

