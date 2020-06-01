Santa Clara County Extends Contract With TransPerfect For On-Demand Translation Services For COVID-19 Response

NEW YORK, June 1, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, announced that the government for Santa Clara County, California, has extended their contract for on-demand translation services to support response efforts for the COVID-19 outbreak.

Santa Clara is a diverse county with multiple languages spoken among its residents and has previously engaged with TransPerfect for citizen communications. With the significant impact of COVID-19 in California, Santa Clara asked TransPerfect to quickly staff on-site translators to meet the county's rapidly growing language needs.

TransPerfect placed translators to handle Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Tagalog translations of COVID-19 content, which included written documents like FAQs, guidelines, public health information, and published best practices, as well as resident questions and answers.

Due to the rapidly evolving conditions and requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Clara needed a partner who could quickly adapt and scale to meet changing language needs, both remotely and in person, while also providing a safe and responsible work environment. The TransPerfect team conducted daily strategy and planning meetings and proactively managed resources to enable maximum flexibility and full readiness to help Santa Clara meet the needs of its residents.

Phil Shawe, TransPerfect President and CEO, commented, "We're proud to serve Santa Clara County. It has set an example for local governments by delivering timely in-language communications to help keep its constituents healthy, safe, and informed during the crisis."

About TransPerfect

