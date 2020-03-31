Santa Cruz Software Announces AEM Support for Two New Products at Adobe Summit 2020

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Cruz Software , a global leader in software development for cross media content publishing, today announced it is showcasing its LinkrUI and Dynamic Templates support for Adobe Experience Manager (AEM) at Adobe Summit, The Digital Experience Conference, starting online March 31 at 8:30 am PDT.

LinkrUI synchronizes Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign digital assets for design teams with their Digital Asset Manager (DAM) system, other hosted storage hub or — now — with AEM. Santa Cruz Software does this by eliminating the need for designers and creatives to hassle with version control since the AEM interface is integrated into their favorite Adobe apps. This ensures design teams work with the most current version of an asset by automatically syncing with AEM. In fact, if the asset is changed in any of the Adobe applications or in the DAM, all team members will be notified.

Santa Cruz Software's Dynamic Templates product enables companies to manage their brands by creating customized Adobe InDesign templates that can be edited and localized by field marketing and salespeople based on their local needs using just a web browser. Brand managers can each determine which elements within the InDesign template can be edited and determine the variations allowed. Also, Dynamic Templates are pure InDesign from start to final results, so designers don't need to learn new systems.

"We are proud to showcase both LinkrUI and Dynamic Templates at Adobe Summit this year," said Mark Hilton, CEO of Santa Cruz Software. "We are confident that these powerful products will deliver tremendous value for professional Adobe users and companies that use AEM across the globe. Essentially, they will provide a major boost to the productivity of creative professionals, making an immediate impact on their every day workflow."

About Santa Cruz Software

Santa Cruz Software connects the Adobe Creative Cloud applications (Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe InDesign) to other Cloud Services. We are the leader in multi-tenant Software as a Service solutions (hosted or on-premise) that are integrated into cloud storage and DAM applications (Adobe AEM, Box, Brandfolder, Bynder, Canto, Cloudinary, Dropbox, Intelligence Bank, Tenovos and Widen), eCommerce sites, and other third party solutions. Our solutions range from integratable Dynamic Templates based upon Adobe InDesign (PrintUI), DAM connectors for Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe InDesign (LinkrUI), and turnkey collateral/campaign portals (BrandingUI). For more information, visit our website .

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

