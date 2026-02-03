Santander Holdings USA Aktie
ISIN: US80282K2050
|
03.02.2026 18:04:36
Santander offers 98% mortgage for first-time buyers - with strict rules
Fixed-rate loan will not be available on flats and new-builds, and loan must be no more than 4.45 times salaryOne of Britain’s biggest banks has launched a mortgage that lets first-time buyers borrow up to 98% of the property’s value – but experts said the “very strict” rules would exclude many people and property types.Santander said this was the first time for years that a major high street bank had gone beyond the traditional 95% borrowing limit, and some mortgage brokers called it a “bold and significant” move that would help more first-time buyers achieve their home ownership dreams. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issued
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen schwächer
Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag rote Vorzeichen aus.