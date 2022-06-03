Santhera Announces Corporate Calendar Update



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, June 3, 2022 -- Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) has updated its corporate calendar. The Company will publish its 2021 Annual Report on June 10, 2022 and hold its Annual General Meeting on June 30, 2022.

SIX Exchange Regulation has permitted Santhera to publish its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021, on June 10, 2022. Following the successful completion of Santhera's financing announced on June 2, 2022, Santhera is in the process of completing the 2021 annual report.

Also, SIX Exchange Regulation has approved the listing of 15,500,000 existing treasury shares of Santhera as of Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

DECISION OF SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION

To allow for the finalization of the annual report, SIX Exchange Regulation has granted an extension for the publication of the 2021 Annual Report. As required by SIX Exchange Regulation, Santhera hereby reprints the following extract of the decision of SIX Exchange Regulation (translation from the German original):

The exemption from the obligations for maintaining listing and thus the deferral of the publication of the annual report for the year 2021 as well as the filing of this report with SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd by June 10, 2022 at the latest is hereby approved subject to the following provision (lit. a) and conditions (lit. b):

a. SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd reserves the right to potentially suspend trading in the securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding Ltd for a certain period of time if it does not publish its annual report for the year 2021 in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity) and submit it to SIX Exchange Regulation Ltd by 23:59 on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the latest.

b. Santhera has to publish a media release regarding the present decision in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 Listing Rules in conjunction with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity) by 23:59 on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the latest. Such media release

has to include the full text of clause I of the present decision in a prominent place;

must mention the reasons for again postponing the publication and filing of the annual report for the year 2021.

Related documents

June 2, 2022 Press release "Santhera Announces Improved Liquidity Position”, accessible here.

Corporate calendar

June 10, 2022 Publication 2021 Annual Report and invitation to the 2022 Annual General Meeting

June 30, 2022 Annual General Meeting

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The Company plans to complete the rolling submission of its filing for approval for vamorolone with the U.S. FDA in June 2022. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com .

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

For further information please contact:

public-relations@santhera.com or

Eva Kalias, Head Investor Relations & Communications

Phone: +41 79 875 27 80

eva.kalias@santhera.com

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements

This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

