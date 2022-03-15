Santhera Completes Ordinary Capital Increase to Create Treasury Shares for Future Financing



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Pratteln, Switzerland, March 15, 2022 – Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces that it has completed the issuance of 15,500,000 treasury shares announced on March 11, 2022. Santhera now holds 21,742,111 shares in treasury, and its issued share capital amounts to CHF 73,725,702.

On March 14, 2022, Santhera completed the ordinary capital increase resolved by its shareholders on December 15, 2021, and issued 15,500,000 additional treasury shares. As announced on March 11, 2022, these 15,500,000 treasury shares are not listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange for the time being. Santhera's issued share capital now amounts to CHF 73,725,702, and Santhera holds 21,742,111 shares in treasury.

Concurrently, with the ordinary capital increase and as decided by the EGM on December 15, 2021, Santhera's authorized capital has increased from CHF 24,203,905 to CHF 34,203,905 and its conditional capital for financing has increased from CHF 21,374,664 to CHF 31,374,664.

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. Santhera has an exclusive license for all indications worldwide to vamorolone, a first-in-class dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with DMD as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. The Company is planning for filing for approval with the U.S. FDA starting at the end of March 2022. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases. Santhera out-licensed rights to its first approved product, Raxone® (idebenone), outside North America and France for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON) to Chiesi Group. For further information, please visit www.santhera.com .

Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

