10.09.2024 07:36:13
Santhera Pharma Partners With GENESIS Pharma For AGAMREE Distribution In Central And Eastern Europe
(RTTNews) - Santhera Pharmaceuticals said that it has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with GENESIS Pharma for AGAMREE (vamorolone) for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in 20 markets in Central and Eastern Europe.
The company noted that the collaboration aims to address unmet medical needs by allowing GENESIS Pharma to commercialize AGAMREE in Greece, Cyprus, Malta, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Croatia, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Serbia, North Macedonia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, and Kosovo.
The European Commission approved AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD, in patients 4 years of age and older, in December 2023.
