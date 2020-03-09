Santiago Garcia Recognized as The Growth Coach's International Coach of the Year

CINCINNATI, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Growth Coach, the international business and sales coaching franchise, is pleased to announce that Santiago Garcia has been recognized as the company's International Coach of the Year. The award was presented at The Growth Coach's national conference on February 4, 2020.

"Santiago shares his passion with his team of coaches in guiding business owners to face their reality and move forward in their business. Santiago builds confidence in others to succeed and helps them to find their courage to push forward in their business. I am excited to present him with this award and I'm looking forward to seeing him continue to grow his business," The Growth Coach President Lisa Hudson said.

The Growth Coach is the largest provider of affordable group coaching workshops in the nation, but Coaches also offer group and one-on-one coaching for sales professionals, managers, management teams, self-employed professionals and more through a wide variety of programs via three industry-leading series: Foundational Series, Fundamental Series and Fast Forward Series. The Growth Coach's mission is to help business leaders build more successful businesses and more balanced lives through coaching, support and accountability.

"To be a successful Growth Coach, you need to believe in you, in the system and the programs. Everything begins at your mindset. As a Growth Coach, you start with the franchise's great program, which is very modular, so you can adjust it to any situation for any client. The small and medium business market is huge in almost any country, they have great challenges and opportunities and we have solutions to help them overcome those challenges and take advantage of those opportunities," Garcia said.

Nine years ago, when Garcia found himself as a professional crossroads, he started thinking about ways to combine his love of franchising with his passion for consulting. When he found The Growth Coach, he saw an opportunity not only to grow his own business, but to grow a master franchise, starting in Ecuador.

"We are doing very well in Ecuador and we started operations in Spain and Peru over the last three years. Each country is different, but business owners around the world face many of the same challenges – they want to growth their business and be more profitable while needing to slow down and reflect, face reality, gain clarity about the future, develop plans for the future and stay accountable," Garcia said. "We are improving businesses and lives in three different countries and developing the brand. Every start is difficult, but we are reaching our goals and gaining momentum and every year is stronger than the last."

As a Growth Coach, Garcia is certified in The Strategic Mindset coaching process, which adheres to the standards, practices and policies that the International Coaching Federation has set forth in their Code of Professional Standards and Ethics. The company's landmark Strategic Mindset Process is so effective that it comes with a money-back guarantee.

The Growth Coach, founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, sold its first franchise in 2003, but its leaders have a successful 20-year track record of helping business leaders find success and balance. Today the business and sales coaching franchise is in more than 100 markets worldwide. The Growth Coach was included in Bond's "Top 100 Franchises" and recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's "Franchise 500" and "Best of the Best," in USA Today and has been featured on FOX, CBS and NBC. For more information, visit http://www.TheGrowthCoach.com.

