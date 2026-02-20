Santos Agrees On Terms For A 10-Year, 200PJ Gas Supply Deal With South Australian Govt

(RTTNews) - Santos Limited (STO.AX) said it has agreed on terms with the government of South Australia to supply 200 petajoules (PJ) of gas over 10 years from 2030 to support the transformation of the Whyalla Steelworks into a low-emissions green iron facility.

Under the agreement, Santos will deliver 20PJ of gas per year for 10 years beginning March 1, 2030, coinciding with the expiry of its Horizon contract with the GLNG joint venture.

The annual contract volume represents around 30% of Santos' current Cooper Basin gas production and will be supplied from the Moomba Central Area fields development.

"The transaction is subject to agreement of a fully formed gas supply agreement by 30 June 2026, internal approvals of the parties and other regulatory approvals," Santos added.