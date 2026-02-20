20.02.2026 07:26:36

Santos Agrees On Terms For A 10-Year, 200PJ Gas Supply Deal With South Australian Govt

(RTTNews) - Santos Limited (STO.AX) said it has agreed on terms with the government of South Australia to supply 200 petajoules (PJ) of gas over 10 years from 2030 to support the transformation of the Whyalla Steelworks into a low-emissions green iron facility.

Under the agreement, Santos will deliver 20PJ of gas per year for 10 years beginning March 1, 2030, coinciding with the expiry of its Horizon contract with the GLNG joint venture.

The annual contract volume represents around 30% of Santos' current Cooper Basin gas production and will be supplied from the Moomba Central Area fields development.

"The transaction is subject to agreement of a fully formed gas supply agreement by 30 June 2026, internal approvals of the parties and other regulatory approvals," Santos added.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:48 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03:11 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
20.02.26 KW 8: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.02.26 Depot-Check: Wo Warren Buffett im vierten Quartal investiert ist
15.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet die Woche in Grün -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus --Wall Street schließt fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Freitag leicht aufwärts. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich unterdessen etwas höher. Die Wall Street zeigte sich zum Wochenende in Grün. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss mit schwacher Tendenz.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen