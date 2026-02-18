Santos FY25 Profit, Sales Down On Weak Prices; Backs FY26 Volume Outlook

(RTTNews) - Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd. (STOSF.PK, SSLTY.PK, STO.AX) reported Wednesday lower profit and sales revenues in fiscal 2025, citing weak prices.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to project production and sales volumes to be in the range of 101 to 111 mmboe.

In fiscal 2025, net profit attributable to the owners of Santos declined to $818 million from last year's $1.26 billion.

Underlying profit was $898 million, compared to $1.20 billion a year ago.

EBITDAX, a key earnings metric, dropped to $3.39 billion from prior year's $3.71 billion.

Sales revenue fell to $4.94 billion from prior year's $5.38 billion, mainly due to lower realised prices.

Total production volumes were 87.7 mmboe, higher than 87 mmboe last year. Sales volumes were 93.5 mmboe in the year.

Further, the Board has resolved to pay a final dividend of 10.3 US cents per share, unfranked. The full -year dividend would be 23.7 US cents per share.

In Australia, Santos shares closed Wednesday's regular trading at A$6.61, down 0.82 percent.

