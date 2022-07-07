Sanuk Partners with Donavon + Petra Frankenreiter for Premium Capsule Collection

Boho Chic-Inspired You & Me Collaboration Features Sustainable Materials and Stylish Details

GOLETA, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanuk, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), today announced an exclusive capsule collection with "sole-mates" Donavon Frankenreiter, legendary professional surfer and musician, and Petra Frankenreiter, fashion-forward entrepreneur and owner of Kauai's The Barn 808. Hitting the waves on July 7, the limited-edition You & Me collection features two premium, eco-conscious huarache slip-on styles for men and women, inspired by the Frankenreiters' eclectic, bohemian style and music-driven lifestyle.

Thoughtfully crafted to deliver signature style and cushiony comfort through chic details and earth-minded materials, the You & Me collection offers two closed-toe cruisers for men and women. Reflective of the Frankenreiters' status as style connoisseurs, both the "You" and "Me" huarache slip-ons feature luxe, supple leather uppers, created with responsibly sourced leather from the Leather Working Group. Other eco-minded elements joining the lineup include bio-recycled rubber and cork. The details don't stop at what initially meets the eye, with both huarache soles featuring etched lyrics from Donavon Frankenreiter's popular song "You and Me" in the musician's handwriting.

The You & Me collection continues elevating Sanuk's commitment to comfort with layers of lively, high-rebound Soft Top Foam, created for unmatched comfort and smooth style. Cushiony footbeds were added for comfy long-lasting wear, extended jam sessions and adventure-packed days.

"Music, creativity, style and love are core to our family, and this collection with Sanuk is a physical representation of us as family. We're stoked to bring a little bit of us into the world," said Donavon and Petra Frankenreiter. "From the beaches to festival grounds to your next travel destination, this collection is here to make a stylish and sustainable statement."

"Donavon Frankenreiter has been a long-time friend and ambassador of Sanuk, and we were stoked to expand our partnership with him and tap into his partner, Petra, whose keen eye for fashion really elevated the styles we're showcasing today," said Erik Ecklud, general manager at Sanuk. "The Frankenreiters' surf style and love for music – and each other – is evident in the You & Me collection, even down to the special details on the shoes' soles."

The You & Me collection launches today exclusively on Sanuk.com, with both styles retailing at $100.

For more information about the You & Me collection, visit www.sanuk.com/you-and-me or follow along on Instagram @sanuk #smilepassiton.

About SANUK®

Welcome to the world of Sanuk. We're an unconventional footwear brand on a mission to be the outfitter for the journey to your happy place. In 1997, we were founded with one simple goal: to make people smile....and pass it on. In the world of Sanuk, smiles are always wider…every step of the way to your happy place. For more information, visit sanuk.com or follow @sanuk #smilepassiton

AboutDeckersBrands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has a 40-year history of building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

Media Contact:

Emily Roethle, Crowe PR

eroethle@crowepr.com

(619) 794-0114 ext. 704

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanuk-partners-with-donavon--petra-frankenreiter-for-premium-capsule-collection-301581694.html

SOURCE Sanuk