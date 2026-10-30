Sanwa Holdings H1 Profit Falls, Cuts FY26 Profit Outlook; Raises Dividend

(RTTNews) - Sanwa Holdings Corp. (SNWAF, 5929.T), a Japanese manufacturer of doors and building products, on Friday reported lower profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, despite an increase in revenue. Further the firm lowered its full year attributable profit and basic earnings per share guidance while maintaining its sales outlook.

For the first half, profit attributable to owners declined 16.3 percent to ¥22.14 billion or ¥105.99 per share from ¥26.45 billion or ¥123.99 per share in the prior-year period.

Operating profit decreased 12.9 percent to ¥29.33 billion from ¥33.70 billion in the prior year period.

Net sales increased 2.6 percent to ¥317.39 billion from ¥309.23 billion a year earlier.

Looking ahead, Sanwa now expects attributable profit to be ¥45 billion, down 24.7 percent compared with the previous estimate of ¥60 billion.

Basic earnings per share is now forecast at ¥217.20, compared with the previous estimate of ¥288.08.

Operating profit is forecast at ¥72 billion, down 9 percent compared with the earlier guidance of ¥81 billion.

Net sales are forecast at ¥677 billion in line with the previous outlook.

The company also raised its annual dividend forecast to ¥169 per share from the previous estimate of ¥146. The revised forecast includes an interim dividend of ¥73 and a year-end dividend of ¥96, including a commemorative dividend of ¥14.

The shares closed 11.38 percent higher at ¥3,935.0 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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