SAP Announces Further Share Repurchase Program

WALLDORF, Germany, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced a new share repurchase program. The program, with a volume of up to €500 million, is planned to be executed in the period between August 1 and December 31, 2022. It will be implemented based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of SAP SE on May 17, 2018, and in compliance with the restrictions set forth therein. Repurchased shares will primarily be used to service awards granted under share-based compensation plans for employees.

The new share repurchase program follows SAP's 2020 repurchase of around 14 million shares for about €1.5 billion and the repurchase of around 10 million shares for about €1 billion in the first half of 2022.

