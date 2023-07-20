|
20.07.2023 18:48:04
SAP Q2 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - German software major SAP AG (SAP) Thursday reported an increase in profit for the second quarter, as revenues rose reflecting performance in the cloud segment. Moving ahead, the company updated its full-year outlook.
"This has been another strong quarter. We see significant opportunities ahead, in particular through the transformative power of AI. We are focused on delivering SAP Business AI that's relevant, reliable, and responsible and we see significant possibilities for market expansion through these technologies and new premium offerings," CEO Christian Klein said.
For the second quarter, profit after tax rose to 3.38 billion euros from 203 million euros last year. Earnings per share increased to 2.93 euro per share from $0.29 euro per share last year.
Profit after tax from continuing operations gained 18 percent to 724 million euros from 613 million euros last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations were 0.62 euro, up from 0.54 euro a year ago.
Total revenues for the quarter rose 5 percent to 7.55 billion euros from 7.21 billion euros in the prior year.
Current cloud backlog grew by 21% to 11.54 billion euros and was up 25% at constant currencies.
In the second quarter, cloud revenue was up 19% to 3.32 billion euros and up 22% at constant currencies. Software licenses revenue decreased by 26% to 316 million euros and was down 24% at constant currencies.
For 2023, SAP is updating its revenue and operating profit outlook.
The company now expects cloud revenue at constant currencies to be 14.0 billion to 14.2 billion euros. The previous range was 14.0 billion to 14.4 billion euros.
Cloud and software revenue are expected to be 27.0 billion to 27.4 billion euros, compared to previous range of 26.9 billion to 27.4 billion euros.
The company now expects adjusted operating profit of 8.65 billion to 8.95 billion euros, up from previous range of 8.6 billion to 8.9 billion euros.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
19.07.23
|Ausblick: SAP SE (spons ADRs) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: SAP SE (spons ADRs) verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.23
|SAP-Aktie profitiert: S&P setzt SAP-Rating hoch (Dow Jones)
|
28.06.23
|SAP-Aktie fester: Qualtrics-Verkauf abgeschlossen (Dow Jones)
|
14.06.23
|SAP-Aktie fester: AR-Chef Plattner will Millionen SAP-Aktien verkaufen (Dow Jones)
|
13.06.23
|Oracle-Aktie nach Umsatz- und Gewinnplus tiefer - SAP-Aktie profitiert (dpa-AFX)
|
17.05.23
|SAP-Aktie fester: Cloud-Geschäft soll bis 2025 stark wachsen - SAP plant Aktienrückkauf - Kooperation mit Lidl-Mutter (finanzen.at)
|
20.04.23
|Ausblick: SAP SE (spons ADRs) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SAP SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SAP SE (spons. ADRs)
|121,00
|-3,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.