|
25.10.2022 07:15:00
SAP Q3 Profit Down; Backs Outlook For FY22, Mid-term - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - German software major SAP AG (SAP) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter profit after tax declined 61 percent to 547 million euros from last year's 1.42 billion euros. Earnings per share were 0.57 euro, down 52 percent from 1.19 euro a year ago.
Adjusted profit after tax was 1.26 billion euros or 1.12 euros per share, compared to last year's 2.13 billion euros or 1.74 euros per share.
Total revenue, however, grew 15 percent to 7.84 billion euros from prior year's 6.85 billion euros mainly on 38 percent rise in cloud revenues. Rvenues increased 5 percent at constant currency rates.
Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, SAP continues to expect its non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies to be in the range of 7.6 billion euros -7.9 billion euros, down 4% to 8% at constant currencies.
Regarding the impact of War in Ukraine, the company said that for the full year, it expects a total revenue impact of approximately 250 million euros at constant currencies from lack of new business and discontinuation of existing business. For non-IFRS operating profit, an impact of approximately 300 million euros at constant currencies are expected.
The Group has also reiterated its mid-term target to achieve double-digit operating profit growth in 2023. SAP expects to update its mid-term ambition in the upcoming quarters.
Luka Mucic, CFO, said, "We have delivered a strong cloud quarter with accelerating momentum across all key cloud indicators. We're at an important inflection point in our transformation which we anticipate will lead to accelerating revenue growth and double-digit operating profit growth in 2023."
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
24.10.22
|Ausblick: SAP SE (spons ADRs) vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SAP SE (spons ADRs) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.09.22
|SAP-Aktie höher: Zusammenarbeit mit Abu Dhabi wird vertieft (dpa-AFX)
|
13.09.22
|Oracle-Aktie rutscht ab: SAP-Konkurrent Oracle steigert Umsatz kräftig - Gewinn bricht dennoch ein (dpa-AFX)
|
31.08.22
|SAP-Aktie gesucht: SAP bekommt mit Ex-Airbus-CFO Asam neuen Finanzvorstand (Dow Jones)
|
25.08.22
|Salesforce-Aktie tiefrot: SAP-Rivale Salesforce passt Ausblick an (dpa-AFX)
|
18.08.22
|SAP-Aktie gewinnt: SAP trennt sich von SAP Litmos (Dow Jones)
|
01.08.22
|SAP-Aktie gefragt: Beginn für zweites Aktienrückkaufprogramm (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu SAP SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SAP SE (spons. ADRs)
|96,67
|7,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter Hoffen auf weniger Zinsanhebungen durch die Fed: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung in Asien
Der heimische Aktienmarkt war am Dienstag von Schwankungen geprägt, letztlich ging es jedoch aufwärts. Auch der DAX kehrte im Handelsverlauf in den grünen Bereich zurück. Die Wall Street zeigte sich mit Aufschlägen. In Fernost schlossen die Märkte uneinheitlich.