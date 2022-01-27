SAP Q4 Profit Down; Plans To Acquire Majority Stake Of Taulia

(RTTNews) - German cloud-based software company SAP SE (SAP) reported that its fourth quarter profit after tax declined 25% to 1.45 billion euros from 1.93 billion euros in the previous year.

IFRS earnings per share for the quarter decreased 23% year-over-year to 1.24 euros, while non-IFRS earnings per share increased 10% to 1.86 euros.

IFRS operating profit decreased 45% year-over-year to 1.47 billion euros and IFRS operating margin decreased by 16.9 percentage points to 18.4% mainly due to higher share-based compensation expenses, primarily related to Qualtrics.

Prior year IFRS operating profit included a disposal gain of 194 million euros and non-IFRS operating profit of 128 million euros related to the sale of the SAP Digital Interconnect business.

Non-IFRS operating profit decreased 11% to 2.47 billion euros and decreased 12% at constant currencies.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter was up 6% year over year to 7.98 billion euros and up 3% at constant currencies.

SAP said it confident that its positive momentum will continue throughout 2022, and expects accelerating cloud revenue growth, supported by strong traction of SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

For the full year 2022, SAP expects 11.55 billion euros - 11.85 billion euros in cloud revenue at constant currencies, up 23% to 26% at constant currencies.

The company projects 25.0 billion euros - 25.5 billion euros in annual cloud and software revenue at constant currencies, up 4% to 6% at constant currencies.

The company expects 7.8 billion euros - 8.25 billion euros in annual non-IFRS operating profit at constant currencies, flat to down 5% at constant currencies.

SAP continues to expect more than 22 billion euros in cloud revenue; more than 36 billion euros in total revenue and more than 11.5 billion euros in non-IFRS operating profit by 2025.

In a separate press release, SAP said it plans to acquire a majority stake of Taulia, a provider of working capital management solutions. They did not disclose financial details of the transaction.

Taulia will operate as an independent company with its own brand in the SAP Group; Cédric Bru will remain CEO of Taulia, SAP CFO Luka Mucic will become Chairman of the Board.