|
26.01.2023 07:29:04
SAP Q4 Profit Down; Sees Higher Adj. Profit In FY23, Backs FY25 View
(RTTNews) - German software major SAP AG (SAP) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit after tax, on IFRS basis, fell 77 percent to 332 million euros from last year's 1.44 billion euros.
IFRS earnings per share decreased 62 percent to 0.47 euro from 1.23 euros a year ago.
Adjusted profit after tax was 1.03 billion euros or 1 euro per share, compared to prior year's 2.27 billion euros or 1.85 euros per share.
Total revenue increased 6 percent to 8.44 billion euros from last year's 7.98 billion euros. At constant currency rates, revenues grew 1 percent.
Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company projects accelerating topline and double-digit non-IFRS operating profit growth.
For the full-year 2023, SAP expects adjusted operating profit of 8.8 billion euros to 9.1 billion euros, up 10 percent to 13 percent at constant currencies.
The company also sees 15.3 billion euros to 15.7 billion euros cloud revenue, up 22 percent to 25 percent at constant currencies, and 28.2 billion euros to 28.7 billion euros cloud and software revenue, up 6 percent to 8 percent at constant currencies.
Further, by 2025, SAP continues to expect more than 11.5 billion euros adjusted operating profit, more than 22 billion euros cloud revenue, and more than 36 billion euros total revenue.
SAP expects to update its mid-term ambition in the first half of 2023.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
25.01.23
|Ausblick: SAP SE (spons ADRs) stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.01.23
|SAP-Aktie sinkt trotzdem: Moody's erhöht Kreditrating von SAP (Dow Jones)
|
11.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: SAP SE (spons ADRs) präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.12.22
|Oracle-Aktie zu Handelsende mit Verlusten: SAP-Rivale Oracle profitiert von Cloud-Geschäft (dpa-AFX)
|
22.11.22
|SAP-Aktie gibt nach: SAP-Chef Klein warnt vor zu viel Konfrontation - "China ist ein Teil unseres Wohlstandes" (Dow Jones)
|
25.10.22
|SAP-Aktie gewinnt: SAP wächst dank starkem Cloudgeschäft - Jahresprognose unverändert (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.22
|Ausblick: SAP SE (spons ADRs) vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
10.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SAP SE (spons ADRs) legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu SAP SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SAP SE (spons. ADRs)
|103,52
|0,27%