19.05.2022 04:13:23
SAP Says Well On Its Way To Achieving Its 2025 Ambition
(RTTNews) - German software major SAP SE's (SAP) Chief Executive Officer Christian Klein said, at annual general meeting, that the company is well on its way to achieving its 2025 ambition. The company has proposed a dividend today of 2.45 euros per share. That's an increase of around 32 percent. And it includes a special dividend of 50 cents per share to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
Despite the effects of the war in Ukraine, in April, the company confirmed its outlook for 2022 for revenue, profit, and cash flow. It expects double-digit growth as early as 2023 - first in adjusted operating income, then in total revenue. This strong growth will continue through 2025 and beyond. The company is convinced of that, Christian Klein said.
The company has also reiterated its 2025 forecast.
Starting 2025, SAP will add only zero-emission vehicles to its car fleet. The company's aim is to achieve net-zero along its entire value chain by 2030. And to that end, the company is working with carbon-neutral suppliers using best-in-class data centers with sustainable programming and investing in nature-based removal projects aimed at neutralizing residual carbon emissions.
