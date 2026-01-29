SAP Aktie
SAP Shares Slide Nearly 16% Despite Strong Q4 Results And Buyback Plan
(RTTNews) - SAP SE (SAP) shares fell 15.90 percent, or $37.55, to $198.56 on Thursday, even after the software giant reported higher fourth-quarter and full-year results and announced a major share repurchase program.
The stock opened at $199.04, compared with a previous close of $236.11, and traded between $197.16 and $201.44 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. The last bid was $198.49 and the ask $198.63.
Trading volume reached about 3.65 million shares, above the average volume of roughly 1.57 million. SAP shares have traded in a 52-week range of $197.16 to $313.28.
The company posted fourth-quarter profit after tax of 1.9 billion euros, up 17 percent from a year earlier, while total revenue rose 3 percent to 9.68 billion euros.
The company also issued upbeat 2026 guidance and authorized a new share repurchase program of up to 10 billion euros, expected to run through the end of 2027.
