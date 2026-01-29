SAP Aktie

SAP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 879535 / ISIN: US8030542042

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 16:21:49

SAP Shares Slide Nearly 16% Despite Strong Q4 Results And Buyback Plan

(RTTNews) - SAP SE (SAP) shares fell 15.90 percent, or $37.55, to $198.56 on Thursday, even after the software giant reported higher fourth-quarter and full-year results and announced a major share repurchase program.

The stock opened at $199.04, compared with a previous close of $236.11, and traded between $197.16 and $201.44 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. The last bid was $198.49 and the ask $198.63.

Trading volume reached about 3.65 million shares, above the average volume of roughly 1.57 million. SAP shares have traded in a 52-week range of $197.16 to $313.28.

The company posted fourth-quarter profit after tax of 1.9 billion euros, up 17 percent from a year earlier, while total revenue rose 3 percent to 9.68 billion euros.

The company also issued upbeat 2026 guidance and authorized a new share repurchase program of up to 10 billion euros, expected to run through the end of 2027.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SAP SE (spons. ADRs)

mehr Nachrichten