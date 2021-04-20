SAP Solution Extensions Advance Digital Transformation for Enterprises in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time of heightened global uncertainty, SAP customers are integrating trusted SAP Solution Extensions into their technology platforms to accelerate customers' digital transformation and increase agility. These best-in-class solutions, developed by innovative SAP partners and validated, approved and supported by SAP, are available to meet fast-evolving needs across all industries and lines of businesses.

Key SAP Solution Extensions now helping enterprises in Hong Kong make the most of their IT investments and realize the potential of intelligent technologies include:

SAP Archiving and Document Access by OpenText to drive productivity and efficiency



Business processes and applications generate an ever-growing volume of data and documents, from spreadsheets to e-mails. The ability to centrally store, manage, archive and retrieve these documents, whether structured or unstructured, SAP or third-party, maximizes enterprise productivity, fosters cross-departmental collaboration, helps ensure compliance and lowers costs significantly. OpenText can be seamlessly integrated and deployed on SAP Business Technology Platform, and hosted either on-premises or in cloud, to support organization-wide data storage flexibility, security and continued access.





Complementing finance solutions from SAP, this BlackLine SAP Solution Extension standardizes and streamlines the financial closing process using templates, rules-based automation and predefined workflows. It supports continuous accounting practices in the cloud, enhancing key steps throughout the close cycle to increase efficiency, productivity and data integrity. Simplified and coordinated end-to-end closings then provide a foundation for decision-making and compliance.





Facing constant change, organizations can close widening skill gaps with curated on-demand training assets from Skillsoft. Employees get access to immersive learning experiences from any device, with a simple Web interface, personalized learning playlists and the ability to choose how they want to learn, with videos, audiobooks and more. In conjunction with SAP SuccessFactors, enterprises can assign learning paths according to the competencies they need most, choosing from thousands of proprietary SAP and third-party courses.





With SAP e-signature management, enterprises can allow employees and partners to electronically access, sign and send important documents, anywhere, anytime and on any device. Deployed in the cloud as software as a service (SaaS), this secure, standards-based solution can be adopted to extend the functionality of SAP Customer Experience by simplifying digital sales and marketing and e-commerce processes or integrated with SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Ariba to optimize operations.





Natively integrated with SAP Data Services, this Syniti SAP Solution Extension helps organizations get their data ready to migrate into SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and other SAP applications. It uses automation, prebuilt content and expert services to make it faster to connect, prepare and validate data, overcoming the integration and governance challenges common in today's complex data environments. This helps keep data migration on track, on time and on budget, accelerating the go-live of SAP applications.

"The tumult of the past year has fundamentally changed the business landscape. Enterprises running their operations with SAP solutions are well placed to evolve for this fast-moving new world," said Fabian Padilla Crisol, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong. "SAP Solution Extensions further help customers take advantage of their existing digital capabilities and execute their business processes. By elevating the performance of key systems—from human resources to data management, finance and beyond—these solutions help drive significant value for companies transforming into intelligent enterprises."

