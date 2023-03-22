22.03.2023 10:31:00

SAP to add more governance capability for low-code tool Build

SAP will soon add new governance feature for applications developed on its low-code and no-code platform Build, a move that analysts say comes late in the game for SAP, as there are already well-established governance tools on the market.The governance feature inside Build will be intended for IT teams to have control over applications developed on its low-code platform as they will be accessed by a lot of other users in the enterprise, said Bharat Sandhu, senior vice president of AI and application development platform at SAP.To read this article in full, please click here
