|
07.09.2023 08:10:43
SAP To Buy EAM Software Maker LeanIX; Terms Not Disclosed
(RTTNews) - German software major SAP SE (SAP) announced Thursday its agreement to acquire LeanIX GmbH, a maker of enterprise architecture management or EAM software. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
LeanIX, a privately held company, offers software-as-a-service that enables more than 1,000 customers globally. It has been a strategic partner of SAP and for SAP Signavio solutions for 10 years.
With the planned acquisition, SAP is expected to expand its business transformation portfolio, giving customers access to the full suite of tools required for continuous business transformation and facilitating AI-enabled process optimization.
Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, said, "Systems and processes go hand in hand. Together with LeanIX, we want to offer a first-of-its-kind transformation suite to provide holistic support to our customers on their business transformation journeys. Building on our decades of expertise, we'll embed generative AI to offer self-optimizing applications and processes that can help businesses achieve key goals such as maximizing cash flow while minimizing their environmental impact."
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SAP SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
14.08.23
|SAP-Aktie fester: SAP startet erste Tranche des im Mai angekündigten Aktienrückkaufprogramms (Dow Jones)
|
19.07.23
|Ausblick: SAP SE (spons ADRs) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
05.07.23
|Erste Schätzungen: SAP SE (spons ADRs) verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
04.07.23
|SAP-Aktie profitiert: S&P setzt SAP-Rating hoch (Dow Jones)
|
28.06.23
|SAP-Aktie fester: Qualtrics-Verkauf abgeschlossen (Dow Jones)
|
14.06.23
|SAP-Aktie fester: AR-Chef Plattner will Millionen SAP-Aktien verkaufen (Dow Jones)
|
13.06.23
|Oracle-Aktie nach Umsatz- und Gewinnplus tiefer - SAP-Aktie profitiert (dpa-AFX)
|
17.05.23
|SAP-Aktie fester: Cloud-Geschäft soll bis 2025 stark wachsen - SAP plant Aktienrückkauf - Kooperation mit Lidl-Mutter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu SAP SE (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SAP SE (spons. ADRs)
|131,00
|0,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Konjunktursorgen bremsen weiterhin die Kauflaune: ATX und DAX gehen minimal höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schließen leichter
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am letzten Handelstag der Woche leicht nach. Der DAX schloss knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street notiert am letzten Handelstag der Woche im Plus. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag indes bergab.