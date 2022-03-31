Saphyre Nominated for "Fintech of the Year" Award by Global Custodian

NEW YORK, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saphyre, a fintech company using patent-approved AI technology to solve pre-trade setups and post-trade issues, has been nominated by Global Custodian for their annual "Fintech of the Year" award.

Global Custodian's Leaders in Custody awards is holding their ceremony in-person at The Savoy in London on May 4th 2022, where they will be honoring the achievements of the securities services industry over the past 12 months and announce the winners of several awards.

Stephen Roche, President & Co-Founder at Saphyre shared: "We are extremely pleased to have one of the leading publications in the finance industry to consider us for such an award. Saphyre has made a tremendous investment in enhancing the technological operations within the asset servicing/custodian space. To be considered alongside other established fintech's in this nomination is a great honor."

About Saphyre:

Saphyre leverages patented AI technology to digitize all pre-trade data and activities across multiple counterparties: from asset owners to investment managers, hedge funds to prime brokers, any client firms to broker-dealers and custodians, and much more. Saphyre's platform maintains memory of data and documents, resulting in clients not having to search or resubmit information, and expedites flow in a digitally structured manner so that it can be consumed and understood by any permissioned counterparty in the finance industry. This allows firms not only to assess risk faster but they can speed their onboarding processes, get real-time ready-to-trade statuses per account, and eliminate 70%-75% of redundant or inefficient post-trade activities. Learn more at https://www.saphyre.com.

About Global Custodian:

Global Custodian is the leading magazine covering the international securities services business. Published five times a year by Tungsten Publishing, Global Custodian provides analysis and commentary on the latest news and events taking place in the international securities industry.

The magazine, with a circulation of 15,000 investment professionals around the world, is defined by high-quality editorial and a series of annual surveys that have become benchmarks for the industry. In-keeping with Global Custodian's sustainability focus, our magazine production is completely carbon neutral.

Founded in 1989, the original focus of the magazine was on securities processing operations: articles that explore how shares trade and settle and are held. Its editorial scope has since expanded to include fund administration, securities lending and financing, prime brokerage and the infrastructure of the global securities industry (CSDs, ICSDs, payments systems and other industry bodies and initiatives). The editorial content of the magazine is now also supported by industry-standard surveys that address how the performance of custodian banks, fund administrators, prime brokers and tri-party securities financing providers compare with each other and within individual markets.

Contact: Stephen Roche, stephen.roche@saphyre.com

SOURCE Saphyre, Inc.