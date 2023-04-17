|
Sapia.ai to present groundbreaking research on ethical AI for recruitment at SIOP Conference 2023
MELBOURNE, Australia, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI recruitment software provider Sapia.ai is set to showcase innovative research across four sessions at the upcoming SIOP 2023 Conference in Boston.
With the largest submission from an Australian-founded AI company, Sapia is proud to present cutting-edge research that will greatly catalyze the evolution and adoption of ethical AI, Natural Language Processing, and Machine Learning in the field of industrial-organizational psychology.
Sapia.ai has four individual research reports that will be presented at the conference, each of which is set to make a significant impact on the field of AI:
Sapia.ai's participation in the SIOP 2023 Conference highlights the company's ongoing commitment to discourse within the SIOP and wider I-O communities.
Dr Ashlie Plants Ph.D., Lead People Scientist, said that she was proud to see so much of Sapia's innovative research accepted by the SIOP committee.
"Even in psychological circles, AI has been met with a great deal of apprehension and scrutiny, which is absolutely necessary," Plants said. "But investigation and curiosity is also necessary, and we're thrilled to see the response that the I-O psychology community has had to the progress and potential of a truly ethical AI system."
"We can't wait to present our research at the SIOP Conference, and to continue our hard work in powering Sapia's AI Smart Chat Interviewer, ensuring it is the fairest and most valid means of interviewing and assessing candidates in the unfolding AI era."
2023's SIOP Conference will mark the third appearance of the Australian-founded company. The North American arm of the team will also be present at the conference.
CONTACT: Barb Hyman, barb@sapia.ai
