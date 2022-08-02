|
02.08.2022 16:00:00
Sapphire Announces Acquisition of CLEANCOR
CONROE, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphire Gas Solutions (Sapphire), a Conroe, Texas-based natural gas solutions provider, announced the acquisition of CLEANCOR Holdings LLC (CLEANCOR), from SEACOR Holdings Inc. (SEACOR) today.
CLEANCOR is a California-based service provider of compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas (RNG), and hydrogen solutions for industrial, commercial, transportation, and pipeline infrastructure customers across the United States. This move not only expands Sapphire's footprint into the western United States, but it also increases the equipment fleet capacity and provides added service offerings, such as natural gas fueling for the transportation markets.
"The acquisition of CLEANCOR is a natural fit for both companies and will significantly enhance Sapphire's service footprint and capabilities across North America," said Sam Thigpen, CEO of Sapphire Gas Solutions. "We are excited about this acquisition and look forward to continuing the service excellence both companies' customers have come to know."
"I am excited for the combination of CLEANCOR with Sapphire given the complementary fit of the two companies," said Jeff Woods, CEO of CLEANCOR Energy Solutions. "I have tremendous respect for Sam and the Sapphire team and look forward to contributing to the smooth transition of our current operations and growth opportunities."
The acquisition of CLEANCOR complements Sapphire's strategy to provide CNG, LNG, and RNG as a primary and often cleaner fuel source for many different end-users.About Sapphire Gas Solutions
Sapphire Gas Solutions is a premier energy management company that provides compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquefied natural gas solutions to industrial, utility, manufacturing, and other end-use applications across the United States.About CLEANCOR
CLEANCOR provides compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, and liquefied natural gas solutions to industrial, utility, transportation, manufacturing, agricultural, and other end-use applications across North America.About SEACOR
SEACOR is a diversified holding company with interests in domestic and international transportation and logistics, crisis and emergency management, and clean fuel and power solutions.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sapphire-announces-acquisition-of-cleancor-301598023.html
SOURCE Sapphire Gas Solutions
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKonflikt um Taiwan belastet Dienstagshandel: US-Börsen schwächer -- ATX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- DAX notierte letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Anleger in Wien zeigten sich am Dienstag verunsichert. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt dominierten die Verkäufer. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Märkte in Asien gaben im Dienstagshandel letztlich nach.